BREAKING: President Trump Announces Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

President Trump on Wednesday announced Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us proud!” Trump said.

In 2022, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced that she was leaving the Democrat party, calling Democrats the party of warmongers and wokeness.

WATCH:

Last month Tulsi announced she is joining the Republican party at a Trump rally in North Carolina.

“I’m joining the party of the people. The party of equality. The party founded to fight against and end slavery… It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace,” Tulsi said.

WATCH:

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.

Thanks for sharing!
