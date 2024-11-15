WATCH: RINO John Bolton Accuses Tulsi Gabbard of Pushing “Russian Propaganda,” Calls Gaetz “Worst Nomination in History” and Calls for “Full-Field FBI investigations” into Trump Nominees – Elon Musk Responds!

RINO warmonger and former Trump national security advisor John Bolton was being shopped around the failing leftist cable news stations Wednesday to decry Trump’s picks for Director of National Intelligence and Attorney General, even calling for a law enforcement investigation into the two.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump announced on Wednesday his nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General.

Bolton lost his mind, calling them the “worst” and “second worst” cabinet nominations in American History.

Forget about Biden’s nominations like the incompetent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who spent much of his time on paternity leave, or Jennifer Granholm, who pushed failed EV initiatives and whose deputy assistant secretary, Sam Brinton, though hired by Biden, was indicted for stealing luggage at airports.

During one appearance with News Nation, Bolton called for FBI investigations into the two before they even get Senate confirmation hearings.

Specifically, he parroted leftist talking points, accusing Tulsi Gabbard of espousing “Russian propaganda” and calling her “a serious threat to our national security” for criticizing US foreign policy, including the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars the US has provided to Ukraine.

WATCH:

Bolton: I don’t think either she or Matt Gaetz ought to have a confirmation hearing until they have both had full-field FBI investigations, then I think the Chinese would say, “Maybe they are serious.” Blake Burman: FBI investigations into Gabbard? Bolton: I think so, given the Russian propaganda she’s espoused over the past period of time. I think she’s a serious threat to our national security. I think Republican Senators should reject both of them.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Bolton whined that Gaetz is “the worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history,” citing supposed incompetence without actually providing a reason why.

Via George Behizy on X:

Bolton: It must be the worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history. I think this is something that falls well outside the scope of deference that should be given to a president in nominating members of his senior team. Gaetz is not only totally incompetent for this job, he doesn’t have the character, he is a person of moral turpitude. And notwithstanding how difficult it may be politically, this is a nomination the Republican Party should oppose.

Elon Musk responded to Bolton trashing Gaetz, calling it a “great sign” that the “staggeringly dumb warmonger” is against them.

John Bolton, who is a staggeringly dumb warmonger, being against someone is a great sign! Gaetz will be great. https://t.co/IKtqnEKOKg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2024

During the same interview, Bolton used the same made-up line that he used with Gaetz, calling her “totally not competent” and “the second worst,” again without explaining how.

Via George Behizy on X:

Bolton: Well, I think that Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to be Director of National Intelligence, when I first heard that today, my immediate reaction was hilarious. She’s totally not competent for that job. Gaetz is the worst, she may be tracking in at the second worst. Haven’t had a lot of time to do research on the Tulsi Gabbard nomination. Trending: HILARIOUS: Parody Ad Features Company That Offers to Cryogenically Freeze Liberals for Duration of Trump’s Presidency (VIDEO)

On CNN, Bolton compared the nominations to the legend of Roman Emperor Caligula’s nomination of a horse as his consul and called on the Senate to unanimously reject the two, repeating his unoriginal lines that they are “unqualified, unfit professionally, and really lacking in the moral characteristics.”