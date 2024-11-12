Conservatives Planning to Nominate Challenger to House Speaker Mike Johnson During Tomorrow’s Internal GOP Elections

Some of the House of Representatives’ most conservative members do not plan on letting House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) have a coronation for another term.

The Hill reported Tuesday that some of Johnson’s top critics want to nominate a more right-wing challenger for Wednesday’s internal GOP elections. At this point, they have not united around a candidate.

Nonetheless, they promise to have one ready to go tomorrow.

“There will be a nomination,” a source told the Hill.

While Republicans will retain control of the House, the margin is projected to be very narrow. Moreover, President-elect Donald Trump has already selected two members from the House to serve in his upcoming administration, narrowing the margins further.

The Hill notes that Trump has praised Johnson on various occasions and any rebellion will occur likely without his blessing.

But Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) explained to Fox News last weekend that multiple Republicans have concerns regarding whether Johnson can properly lead and push through Trump’s America-First agenda.

“Mike Johnson is going to have to demonstrate that he can corral this Republican conference to deliver for the American people and deliver for President Trump. That needs to happen over the next several weeks,” Roy said. “And I’m gonna be sitting down with Mike this week, sitting down with other members of the conference, but we have no choice but to deliver.”

“We’ve got to deliver, no more excuses. That’s what I want to hear out of the Speaker. But he’s got a lot of Republicans who are still concerned,” he continued. “We’ve got to figure out how to get everybody on the same page.”

While it is highly unlikely any other House Republican can garner the support necessary to dethrone Johnson as Speaker, especially with Trump staying out of the race, do not be surprised if the nominating process drags out. This could also potentially impact how long Johnson remains as House Speaker.

Recall that Kevin McCarthy had to survive 15 ROUNDS to win the Speakership in January 2023 following the 2022 elections. The deep animosity between McCarthy and his detractors never faded.

McCarthy was later ousted in October of that year following multiple betrayals of conservatives. He then resigned from the House two months later.