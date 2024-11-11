Concerns Mount as FEMA Selects Oscoda Airport for Massive Emergency Hub: 350 Semi-Trailers with Equipment Set to Serve Six Michigan Counties in Preparation for ‘Emergency Situations’

Oscoda Township, a small Michigan community, has been selected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a key emergency staging area for northern Michigan, with plans to house 350 semi-trailers of emergency equipment at the local airport.

The FEMA emergency hub, established to serve six counties in the event of an “emergency,” has stirred a mix of interest and concern among Americans.

This announcement was made during a recent Oscoda Township board meeting on October 28, where Supervisor Bill Palmer confirmed the news of FEMA’s selection of Wurtsmith Airport for this controversial initiative.

“The airport was just notified that FEMA has chosen the airport facility as a stationing hub for Emergency Services. They will be bringing in some 350 semi-trailers with equipment to park on the base,” Palmer said.

“If you see a lot of trucks coming into the base, that’s what it is. It’s nothing to get scared about; they’re staging for emergency situations in any of these six counties that FEMA serves,” Palmer added.

Palmer also discussed the airport’s additional plans to submit a grant application to build a new terminal.

“Just one other item from the airport… We’re going to be doing the paperwork to submit for the grant to build on the terminal at the airport. We saw a perspective pictures of what it would look like, and it will be fantastic. It’ll be slightly smaller than what we have now, but it’ll be a beautiful building.”

Video via @MJTruthUltra:

Yet, despite Palmer’s assurances, the response on social media has been a far cry from calm. Many residents and Americans nationwide are asking why FEMA is stockpiling such a large amount of equipment in this rural area. What kind of “emergency situation” is the agency anticipating that would warrant over 300 trucks of supplies?

What are these “emergency situations” FEMA claims to be preparing for, and why Oscoda Township?

In a conversation with the Oscoda Press, Supervisor Palmer attempted to clarify that while the airport is under consideration as a FEMA staging area, final decisions have not yet been made.

This isn’t the first time FEMA has rolled out a massive staging operation like this. Just last year, in 2023, Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama was designated as a staging area in response to Hurricane Idalia. In that instance, FEMA made around 80 deliveries in a single day, with more than 350 additional equipment and supply deliveries arriving over the following days, WAKA 8 reported.

Col. Brad Ledford, speaking to Action 8 News in 2023, underscored the importance of these pre-staging efforts, stating, “Being proactive and having a plan is critical in a time of need. 18 years ago today, Katrina hit down at the Gulf Coast, and we learned some hard lessons there. The well-oiled machine that you see out here today is a lot of the hard work that many people of the U.S. government, state, local as well, have put in to make sure that a lot of those hard lessons learned back then, 18 years ago today, are not relearned with this upcoming storm.”

Yet, recent experiences have made many Americans question FEMA’s assurances. Just last month, Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the southeastern United States, leaving a tragic trail of destruction across multiple states.

Despite pre-staging efforts and significant federal resources, FEMA’s response drew sharp criticism.

Many affected communities felt abandoned or inadequately supported.

Elon Musk even called out Biden-Harris’ FEMA in a fiery rant, accusing the federal agency of actively obstructing humanitarian efforts after widespread devastation in North Carolina.

“Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina. FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!” Musk wrote.

Just recently, a whistleblower has come forward with text messages revealing FEMA ordered relief workers to purposely skip over homes in Florida displaying Trump signs in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.