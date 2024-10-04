“My Blood is Boiling”: Furious Elon Musk Goes Off on FEMA for Blocking SpaceX Engineers from Assisting — FEMA Actively Seizing Shipments and Blocking Critical Goods and Services

Elon Musk is calling out Biden-Harris’ FEMA in a fiery rant, accusing the federal agency of actively obstructing humanitarian efforts in the wake of widespread devastation in North Carolina.

In a series of explosive posts on X, the furious billionaire CEO revealed that his SpaceX engineers, who are on the ground providing vital communications and supplies via Starlink technology, are being blocked by FEMA from delivering lifesaving resources to victims in Asheville and surrounding areas.

According to Musk, SpaceX has already powered up two large operating bases for helicopters to deliver goods into the hands of those in desperate need.

They’ve deployed more than 300 Starlink terminals, which have been critical in restoring communication for disaster-stricken communities. But instead of support, Musk claims FEMA has been nothing but a roadblock.

Musk wrote on X:

“Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina. FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help! “Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives. The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.”

Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina. @FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help! “Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

In a damning message from one of Musk’s SpaceX engineers, the worker revealed the extent of FEMA’s interference.

According to these engineers, FEMA is not only failing to provide adequate assistance but is also impeding the efforts of private citizens and organizations trying to help those in need.

“The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!!” Musk wrote.

Just received this text 20 mins ago. The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!! pic.twitter.com/wWbBR7FfUo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

SpaceX teams are now facing an even more serious crisis, as FEMA, in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has moved to throttle private helicopter flights delivering Starlink systems and other critical supplies.

According to the message from one of his SpaceX engineers, Mike:

“It’s true. They are now about to shut down the Air space to ‘regulate’ the private choppers we are riding in to deliver Starlink and supplies. We are pushing back with Trump team as well to help us, but not looking good. We need help to get word out about FEMA, we spoke with Ivanka and handed out Starlinks with her yesterday, but FEMA then showed up and started blocking us. The largest concern for us here is the FAA throttling flights for our choppers, where they are requiring To/from information and mission now to deliver a discrete code. Doing this takes a long time and very cumbersome to the ops. This is the largest concern and most help we could use.”

Musk even shared a video taken by his team on the ground showing the devastation—roads washed out, homes destroyed, and electricity, water, and internet connections completely down. Despite this dire situation, FEMA continues to block their efforts to deliver vital aid.

Musk wrote:

SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and FEMA is both failing to help AND won't let others help. This is unconscionable!! They just took this video a few hours ago, where you can see the level of devastation: roads, houses, electricity, water supply and ground Internet connections completely destroyed. FEMA wouldn't let them land to deliver critical supplies… my blood is boiling…

SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!! They just took this video a few hours ago, where you can see the level of… pic.twitter.com/abpOsfNenF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg immediately called out Musk and claimed. “No one is shutting down the airspace and FAA doesn’t block legitimate rescue and recovery flights. If you’re encountering a problem give me a call.”

Musk then responded, “There are hundreds of reports of FEMA/FAA blocking flights. This literally just happened. Still waiting … the helicopter is trying to land to deliver critical supplies. What’s the number to call?”

There are hundreds of reports of FEMA/FAA blocking flights. This literally just happened. I will follow you. Please DM me the number to call. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Just two days ago, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) announced a significant restriction on its airspace in response to overwhelming air traffic from general aviation pilots delivering supplies for local disaster relief efforts.

