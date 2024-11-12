Columbia University Protesters Expose Anti-American Views-Attempt to ‘Reclaim’ Veterans Day as ‘Martyrs Day’ to Honor Terrorists

Columbia University has been a hotbed for pro-terrorist, anti-semitic protests following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
During the protests, the University was forced to cancel in-person classes because the campus was simply too unsafe for Jewish students, and Rabbinical leaders warned Jewish students to stay home amid the ongoing “extreme antisemitism and anarchy.”
While protesters chanted for Hamas, a group stormed Hamilton Hall, smashing windows and barricading doors.
It seems the radical protesters even had the support of some administrators. Three Columbia deans exchanged disparaging text messages that the university president said “touched on ancient antisemitic tropes” during a forum about Jewish issues in May.
Not satisfied with just cheerleading for terrorists, students took to the campus to insult America’s veterans.
While the nation spent Monday honoring and thanking our heroes on Veterans Day, a group of Columbia students coopted the sacred day to rebrand and “reclaim” the day as “Martyrs Day.”
Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) wrote on Instagram, “We are reclaiming Veterans Day for our martyrs as we refuse to honor the US War Machine. Come read a martyr’s story and plant a poppy in their memory. When the Zionist entity is working to destroy a people, to remember is to resist.”
“We must center the people who we are fighting for, and remember what we are pushing for: divestment at Columbia, and the total liberation of Palestinians. Columbia is complicit in the deaths of these martyrs through the endeavors it has invested its endowment in. Come learn, grieve, and be pushed to action.”
“In the face of a genocide, it is easy to move with urgency, but we must make sure to be intentional in our organizing. Join us as we center the very real and full lives of Palestinians (and others) being sieged and killed by the Zionist entity.”
“Eternal glory to all the martyrs.”
CUAD continued, “Veterans Day is an American holiday to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of veterans.”
“We reject this holiday and refuse to celebrate it. The American war machine should not be honored for the horrors unleashed on others.”
“Instead we will celebrate Martyrs Day in honor of those martyred by the Israel-US war machine — a day to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of those martyrs,” the group declared.
View this post on Instagram
“We stand here to honor all our martyrs. Those who resisted, whether violently or non-violently.” — masked students @Columbia protesting against Veterans Day on campus.
Really really sad, reprehensible behavior. pic.twitter.com/r2Ugybyztc
— Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) November 11, 2024
The protest did not go unanswered.
According to The New York Post, a group of approximately 30 Columbia students and student vets “gathered and planted American flags in the exact spot the so-called “Martyrs Day” demonstration was scheduled to take place an hour later.”