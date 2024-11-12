Columbia University Protesters Expose Anti-American Views-Attempt to ‘Reclaim’ Veterans Day as ‘Martyrs Day’ to Honor Terrorists

Columbia University has been a hotbed for pro-terrorist, anti-semitic protests following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

During the protests, the University was forced to cancel in-person classes because the campus was simply too unsafe for Jewish students, and Rabbinical leaders warned Jewish students to stay home amid the ongoing “extreme antisemitism and anarchy.”

While protesters chanted for Hamas, a group stormed Hamilton Hall, smashing windows and barricading doors.

It seems the radical protesters even had the support of some administrators. Three Columbia deans exchanged disparaging text messages that the university president said “touched on ancient antisemitic tropes” during a forum about Jewish issues in May.

Not satisfied with just cheerleading for terrorists, students took to the campus to insult America’s veterans.

While the nation spent Monday honoring and thanking our heroes on Veterans Day, a group of Columbia students coopted the sacred day to rebrand and “reclaim” the day as “Martyrs Day.”

Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) wrote on Instagram, “We are reclaiming Veterans Day for our martyrs as we refuse to honor the US War Machine. Come read a martyr’s story and plant a poppy in their memory. When the Zionist entity is working to destroy a people, to remember is to resist.”