“We Will Honor All the Martyrs”: Hamas Supporters at Columbia Smash Windows, Take Control of Hamilton Hall in Overnight Attack (Video)

The Islamo-Communist revolution taking place on college campuses took another step forward overnight with the takeover of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York City. Dozens of Hamas supporters who have been staging a campus ‘occupy protest’ against Israel and the United States smashed windows and stormed the building apparently unimpeded by law enforcement while hundreds more gathered outside the building to secure the entrances.



Screen image of Hamilton Hall takeover via Jessica Schwalb, X Twitter.

The attack came after a day of dithering by campus administrators.

Please visit the link to read the complete statement from President Shafik: https://t.co/aOqZVezkfe pic.twitter.com/G82lD4I9JS — Columbia University (@Columbia) April 29, 2024

The action by the protesters took place 56 years to the day, April 30, 1968, when police forced an end to a week-long student occupation of Hamilton Hall. Since then, Hamilton Hall has been the sight of protest actions, such as a 1985 protest calling for divestment from South Africa.

April 30, 1968

Police arrest 86 students occupying Hamilton Hall—out of 700 arrests made as negotiations broke down. Faculty linked arms to protect students April 30, 2024

As negotiations break down & faculty link arms again, students occupy Hamilton Hallpic.twitter.com/iuvlKojmp1 — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) April 30, 2024

Taking over Hamilton Hall as done in 1968, Columbia students unfurl a banner that reads "Hind's Hall," in reference to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces.

Hundreds of students cheer as the banner is revealed, erupting into chants to "Free Palestine." pic.twitter.com/Oi8WgdZmqf — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) April 30, 2024

A long banner, “Intifada”, hung from Hamilton Hall.

Intifada banner out of Hamilton Hall @Columbia pic.twitter.com/ZLgrKJdbyE — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) April 30, 2024

Occupied:

Smashing windows to secure the door with a u-lock:

Doors being blocked:

Really being resourceful Where is law enforcement ???? pic.twitter.com/cVlmT9Xc5F — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

A couple students intervened to prevent a door being blocked by protesters.

These men in the blue are heroes, preventing the mob from shoving another table in front of Hamilton pic.twitter.com/yO8MysQ9yi — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

No police after two hours:

There is absolutely no police anywhere despite several 911 calls from students pic.twitter.com/n57YGNFtGN — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) April 30, 2024

The peaceful counter-protesting students were assaulted by the mob:

Student is assaulted by mob. @NYPDDaughtry Many students have called the police but where are you??? We are in danger. pic.twitter.com/ghZWuMgb6y — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

Same chant as at GWU riot last night:

The mob shouts: I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN! pic.twitter.com/b2Tuau1iI9 — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

The student newspaper Columbia Spectator is doing a good job posting updates (excerpt):

BREAKING: Dozens of protesters occupied Hamilton Hall in the early hours of Tuesday morning, moving metal gates to barricade the doors, blocking entrances with wooden tables and chairs, and zip-tying doors shut.https://t.co/2m3Y0Urplj — Columbia Daily Spectator (@ColumbiaSpec) April 30, 2024

At around 1:28 a.m., protesters draped a Palestinian flag from a window on the third floor. Minutes later, protesters used newspapers to cover the windows on the doors. Protesters unfurled a banner from the leftmost side of Hamilton, reading “Gaza Calls Columbia Falls,” at around 1:38 a.m. From the Hamilton balcony, protesters unfurled another banner at around 1:40 a.m., reading “Hind’s Hall.” The name refers to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian who was killed by the Israeli military in Gaza on Jan. 29. “We will honor all the martyrs, all the parents, mothers, fathers,” protesters chanted. “We will honor all the martyrs, all the children, sons, and daughters.” The protesters on the balcony led several call-and-response chants with those gathered outside the building. Protesters chanted “Columbia, you will see, Palestine is almost free” and “This building is now liberated.” Following the chants, the protesters announced that they would occupy Hamilton until “Columbia meets every one of our demands.” At around 1:56 a.m., protesters draped another banner from the top of the building’s facade that read “Intifada.” Protesters began chanting “no divestment, no commencement” at around 2:23 a.m. Minutes later, protesters unfurled a fourth banner which read “Student Intifada” from a Hamilton window facing the Sundial. Trending: CONFIRMED – IT WAS ALL A SETUP: New Evidence Affirms Previous TGP Reporting that Deep State Sent Documents to Mar-a Lago to Set Up Trump

UPDATE: Press release by the occupiers, “Resistance is justified in the movement for liberation”: