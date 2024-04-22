Lunatics Are Running the Asylum: Columbia University President Cancels In-Person Classes as Anti-Israel Protests Escalate and Protesters Chant for Hamas on Campus

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik released a statement on Monday morning cancelling in-person classes on campus on Monday.

Dean Shafik hopes to convene a “working group” to discuss the crisis on campus including the debate on whether or not to bring police on campus.

“A working group of Deans, university administrators and faculty members will try to bring this crisis to a resolution. That includes continuing discussions with the student protestors and identifying actions we can take as a community to enable us to peacefully complete the term and return to respectful engagement with each other. I know that there is much debate about whether or not we should use the police on campus, and I am happy to engage in those discussions.”

This comes as anti-Israel protests continue to escalate on the campus.

This is the scene at Columbia University right now. A literal cult is occupying the campus. Remember: We all paid their student debt. pic.twitter.com/ZqMk88V9vu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 22, 2024

The campus now appears to be under control of the Jew-hating radicals.

Rabbinical leaders warned Jewish students to stay home amid the ongoing “extreme antisemitism and anarchy.”

The protesters are chanting for Hamas on the campus.

The National Guard and State Police should be Immediately Deployed to Columbia University in New York City to Remove what has become a literal Take-Over of the Campus by Pro-Hamas Terrorists living within the United States; if any other Extremist Group were to do the same, this… pic.twitter.com/6vsjWCXTsm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 22, 2024

This is the culture of the left in America today – radical, hatefilled, and violent

From the Office of the President:

Dear Members of the Columbia Community, I am deeply saddened by what is happening on our campus. Our bonds as a community have been severely tested in ways that will take a great deal of time and effort to reaffirm. Students across an array of communities have conveyed fears for their safety and we have announced additional actions we are taking to address security concerns. The decibel of our disagreements has only increased in recent days. These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas. We need a reset. There is a terrible conflict raging in the Middle East with devastating human consequences. I understand that many are experiencing deep moral distress and want Columbia to help alleviate this by taking action. We should be having serious conversations about how Columbia can contribute. There will be many views across our diverse community about how best to do this and that is as it should be. But we cannot have one group dictate terms and attempt to disrupt important milestones like graduation to advance their point of view. Let’s sit down and talk and argue and find ways to compromise on solutions. To deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps, I am announcing that all classes will be held virtually on Monday. Faculty and staff who can work remotely should do so; essential personnel should report to work according to university policy. Our preference is that students who do not live on campus will not come to campus. During the coming days, a working group of Deans, university administrators and faculty members will try to bring this crisis to a resolution. That includes continuing discussions with the student protestors and identifying actions we can take as a community to enable us to peacefully complete the term and return to respectful engagement with each other. I know that there is much debate about whether or not we should use the police on campus, and I am happy to engage in those discussions. But I do know that better adherence to our rules and effective enforcement mechanisms would obviate the need for relying on anyone else to keep our community safe. We should be able to do this ourselves. Over the past days, there have been too many examples of intimidating and harassing behavior on our campus. Antisemitic language, like any other language that is used to hurt and frighten people, is unacceptable and appropriate action will be taken. We urge those affected to report these incidents through university channels. We also want to remind everyone of the support available for anyone adversely affected by current events. We are a caring, mature, thoughtful and engaged community. Let’s remind ourselves of our common values of honoring learning, mutual respect, and kindness that have been the bedrock of Columbia. I hope everyone can take a deep breath, show compassion, and work together to rebuild the ties that bind us together. Minouche Minouche Shafik

President, Columbia University in the City of New York

Newsweek reported: