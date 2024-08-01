JUST IN: New Unredacted MI State Police Report Reveals Several Other Cities and States Where Shady Dem-Funded GBI Strategies Was Operating In 2020

In 2020, Democrat-funded GBI Strategies, a “canvassing operation ” allegedly owned and operated by Gary Bell, set up shop in Michigan.

Only one month before the 2020 election, the Muskegon Police Department received a call from the Muskegon City Clerk alerting them that she had received between 8,000 and 10,000 voter registrations in the mail from an address in Auburn Hills, MI, with the initials “EM,” an abbreviation for Empower Michigan, the name used by GBI Strategies while operating in Michigan.

Muskegon Clerk Ann Meisch called the police when she discovered that many voter registrations delivered to her office were fraudulent.

On the deadline to return voter registrations in Michigan, a GBI Strategies compliance officer, identified in the Michigan State Police report as Brianna Hawkins, turned in an additional 2,500. After Muskegon Clerk Ann Meisch identified Ms. Hawkins on Facebook, the MSP began to follow her.

She was eventually pulled over by law enforcement. It was explained to Ms. Hawkins that she had a misdemeanor warrant for a previous marijuana charge and, subsequently, was asked to meet with the AG investigator to discuss her work with GBI Strategies/Empower MI. During the MI AG Investigator Stephen Morse’s interrogation, Ms. Hawkins admitted that at least 1,000 of the voter registrations she received from canvassers hired by GBI Strategies were fraudulent. She also explained that GBI Strategies/Empower Michigan was focused on registering voters in black-majority communities.

The MSP report shows GBI Strategies had “canvassers” working in several black-majority cities in Michigan, including Flint, Benton Harbor, Ypsilanti, Inkster, Southfield, Muskegon, Lansing, and Saginaw.

In the video clip below, Ms. Hawkins confirms that GBI Strategies employees’ fake registration crimes committed in Michigan were also taking place in Miami.

Here is a portion of the transcript of her interview with AG Investigator Morse:

Stephen Morse: “I mean, somebody’s got to be paying them.” [GBI canvassers]

Brianna Hawkins: “Yes!” And listen, on the last phone call, Gary [Bell] is pissed! Miami just spent $68,000 in two months! He shut the office down. He shut it down. Cuz’ he was like, ‘How you all spending this much money in a month?”

Morse: “He spends all that money, then he should have a lot of voter registrations!”

Hawkins: “See, that’s the thing. He spent all that money—and where are the accurate voter registrations? They’re not accurate!”

Ms. Hawkins explained, “So, he just shut Miami down two days ago, cuz’ problems like now, voter registrations are not accurate—like Muskegon!”

The GBI compliance officer also told the AG investigator that it’s been rumored Gary Bell is about to shut down the Muskegon office in a “couple of days” as well.

Last week, independent investigator Yehuda Miller obtained a 112-page report on the 2020 election cycle GBI Strategies/Empower MI voter registration investigation. Thanks to Yehuda’s great work, we’ve been able to uncover some of the details that were previously hidden behind redactions, as this report has fewer redactions than the report we shared in our reporting on August 8, 2023.

On March 17, 2021, an “action” item was listed in the MSP journal that discussed MSP or MPD complaints for prosecutorial review. The following “action” item listed on the MSP journal was on March 24, 2021, and read:

Per AG Investigator Morse AG Proscutors do not believe PC (probable cause) exists for identity theft search warrants reference scanned and retained voter registration forms on computers and placed in dropbox.

The next entry in the MSP Journal was on the same day (March 24, 2021) and read:

Detective Sargeant Ponzetti contacted SIS reference investigation. States FBI task force she is assigned to has possible investigation regarding GBI Strategies in other states. Requested MSP

The following entry was on May 5, 2021, and states:

The case will remain open as FBI has opened an investigation on the nationwide organization.

While the MSP report doesn’t list the cities where GBI Strategies was operating, there are unredacted portions of the new MSP report we received through a FOIA request by independent reporter Yehuda Miller that tell us at least some of the cities where they were operating in 2020.

On October 26, 2020, MSP Investigator Michael Anderson noted that he found a job posting for GBI Strategies for “Regional Field Managers” in “Washington, DC and Chicago, IL.”

On November 5, 2020, MSP executed a search warrant for the GBI Strategies headquarters in Southfield, MI. During their raid, the police found a Pelican case with four semi-automatic rifles with suppressors and four modified pistols with ammunition inside.

They also found another case in the GBI Strategies headquarters with one rifle and a short-barreled rifle that, according to the police report, qualified as a pistol with a folding stock.

Although the first MSP report we received on the GBI Strategies/ Empower MI investigation redacted the name of the weapons’ owner, the second FOIAd report showed that the cache of weapons and ammunition belonged to Gary Bell, who was in Iowa during the raid.

Above the firearms was a whiteboard that read “Hot Topics,” and under “Hot Topics,” a message read: “Weapons in the field, prepared for shifts.” It’s important to note that no arrests were made related to the firearms.

Another curious item listed on the same whiteboard that discussed the weapons was a note that read:

“Tiff GA project.” Tift, GA, is a large county in central GA with just under a 50% minority population.

Another heading on the whiteboard read: “From Charleston to Columbia.” Under this heading was a list of items used by GBI to conduct their “canvassing” work.

One more heading read: Tablets to be shipped to PA, MIA (Miami), and ALA.

Analyst Angela Garcia added another entry to the MSP report on November 5, 2020, from the information she extracted from a GBI Strategies cell phone:

Multiple notes from 2020 have been manually reviewed and screenshotted using Cellebrite. Among these was a note titled ‘Office addresses, ‘ which lists different Michigan, Philadelphia, Iowa, and South Carolina addresses…

Finally, on November 17, 2020, MSP Analyst Angela Garcia, who was analyzing much of the evidence collected in MSP raids of GBI Strategies/Empower MI offices, noted, “While reviewing these documents, I noted several of these ‘voter registration cards’ were from the State of Georgia and other states in the United States.

So, to summarize, according to the most recent MSP report, during the 2020 election, GBI Strategies was operating in Michigan, Washington DC, Chicago, IL, Georgia, Iowa, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Three of these states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Florida have been at the center of multiple voting fraud controversies since the 2020 election.

Buckle up, America. The Democrat Party is not about to let decades of hard work be destroyed by the wrecking ball President Trump has promised to take to the Democrat Party and the Deep State’s dirty activities.

It’s going to be a challenging election season, and it’s incumbent upon every American who cares about the sanctity of our elections to get involved in a legal way to help secure our elections.

Call your local GOP office and ask what you can do to help. If you live in Michigan, go to the Michigan Fair Elections website or Check My Vote (checkmyvote.org) to see how you can help!