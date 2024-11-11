BREAKING: Republicans Projected to Win House, But Democrats Are Trying to Steal | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: Neocon Nikki Haley Responds to Trump’s Announcement That She Won’t Be Invited to Join His Administration

ARTICLE 2: Four Counties In MI Find Over 26K Votes Days After The Election—Several Seats Flip From Democrat To Republican, Including One MI House Seat

➤ GDR Labs: This is your opportunity to FINALLY live pain-free. Click the link below to try the only Conolidine product in the world risk-free for a full 90 days. Experience daily pain relief with Conolidine – you have nothing to lose but your pain. This private link and special discount expire at midnight tonight: https://www.trycono.com/Gateway

ARTICLE 3: THE FIX IS IN: Maricopa County Releases Another Bogus 97K Ballot Dump as They Steal Kari Lake’s Race

ARTICLE 4: Concerns Mount as FEMA Selects Oscoda Airport for Massive Emergency Hub: 350 Semi-Trailers with Equipment Set to Serve Six Michigan Counties in Preparation for ‘Emergency Situations’

➤ V Shred: the team behind cutting-edge fitness and nutrition strategies, has created a video that reveals the #1 testosterone-killing food in your diet, and why removing it from your diet could be the key to unlocking your body’s true potential. So if you want to know what this food is, head over to https://www.sculptnation.com/Gateway and start unlocking your true potential!

ARTICLE 5: How Barron Trump Masterminded Victory – Young Trump Literally Told Dad How to Win

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

➤ MyPillow: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​