Neocon Nikki Haley Responds to Trump’s Announcement That She Won’t Be Invited to Join His Administration

Failed presidential candidate and ultra-neocon Nikki Haley has responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that she will not be invited to join his second administration.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday that Haley and Mike Pompeo will not be part of his team.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote. “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Haley responded to the announcement in a post on X, saying, “I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years.”

After ending her campaign, Haley continued to assert that Trump was “unfit for office” but eventually said she would be voting for him.

In May, Trump said Haley would “be on our team in some form” after the hawkish former ambassador to the United Nations finally said she would vote for him — but made it very clear that she wanted a role in the administration.

“You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely,” Trump said at the time.

Haley has been deeply unpopular with Trump’s base, partly because of all the attacks on him during her campaign — but also because she represents more of the John McCain-style of policies that his populist supporters have widely rejected.

In 2019, Haley was elected to Boeing’s board of directors months after leaving her post representing America at the United Nations. At the time, her net worth was less than $1 million.

“Post her tenure, reports surfaced that Haley boosted her fortune eight-fold — to $8 million — after leaving the Trump administration,” the New York Post reported at the time.

Soon after, the former UN ambassador purchased a $2.4 million waterfront estate on Kiawah Island.