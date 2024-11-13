BREAKING : John Thune Elected Senate Majority Leader in Blow to MAGA Conservatives – Mitch McConnell Lackey, Trump-Hater, and War-Monger Wins Majority Leader

The Senate GOP has voted to select John Thune of South Dakota as Majority Leader in a blow to MAGA conservatives.

Chad Pergram of Fox News was the first to break the news.

Thune wins Majority Leader race — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 13, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, three candidates were up for the Majority Leader position: Thune, John Cornyn of Texas, and Rick Scott of Florida.

The final vote on the ballot was 29 votes for Thune and 24 votes for Cornyn. Since this was a secret ballot, we will never know who the members voted for.

THUNE WINS 29-24 over Cornyn — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 13, 2024

Rick Scott of Florida, who The Gateway Pundit endorsed, was eliminated on the first ballot after receiving just 13 votes.

No winner on first ballot for Majority Leader. Going to second ballot. Scott drops off. Race between Thune/Cornyn — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 13, 2024

From Colleague Ryan Schmelz:

Thune – 23

Cornyn – 15

Scott – 13 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 13, 2024

This news is a blow to conservatives who hoped to see a clear break from Trump-hating Mitch McConnell. Thune is not only a longtime neocon and McConnell ally, he has anti-Trump credentials that almost make Cornyn look reasonable.

Here is a video published by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) showing how deep Thune’s disdain for Trump runs.

Senator John Thune has consistently shown that he does not support President Trump's agenda, and his track record reflects that. The Senate deserves a majority leader who is committed to serving the will of the people, not the Uniparty. I believe that leader is @SenRickScott! pic.twitter.com/dpEYzQSrin — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 10, 2024

Thune also demanded Trump drop out the 2016 Presidential race following the release of the Access Hollywood tape one month before the election so Mike Pence could take his place. Our country would have been completely screwed under either Pence or Crooked Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 8, 2016

This is a breaking news story. Check back with The Gateway Pundit for updates.