The Gateway Pundit Endorses Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader- CALL YOUR SENATOR TO HELP SCOTT GET THE VOTES NEEDED! Senate Chooses Leader This Wednesday!

The Gateway Pundit endorses Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader.

The Senate Republican leadership vote will take place in a closed-door session this Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

By the grace of God, the government was returned to The People on November 6th. We must continue to push pressure on our government to abide by our will.

In this case, we must fight for a Senate Majority Leader that is America First and most closely aligned with President Trump on a GOD LEVEL. Obviously, all three candidates are kissing up to Trump at this point, so we must not look at their WORDS but at their moral compasses and actions throughout the years.

*See the complete contact list of United States Senators HERE and contact yours today.

As Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft reported yesterday:

“Three Republicans have tossed their name into the ring. Senator Rick Scott (Florida), a MAGA Republican and former businessman. John Thune (South Dakota), a faithful lackey of Mitch McConnell and a war-pig. And John Cornyn (Texas) who is an outspoken dolt and war-pig.”

Sadly, Thune and Scott are too close to McConnell’s ideology and the best choice by far is Tim Scott.

*Please see Jim Hoft’s full, detailed analysis of why The Gateway Pundit believes Scott is the better choice over Cornyn and Thune here.

Check out Scott on Fox News here:

It’s time for a sea change in Washington to support President Trump’s agenda and get this country back on track. pic.twitter.com/PZHhkCkvyf — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 10, 2024

You can help Scott win this by calling your Senator and asking them to endorse Scott, and vote for him at their meeting this Wednesday. If your Senator happens to be Thune or Cornyn, then ask them respectfully to step aside for the better man who is more aligned with President Trump and America First values- that man is Rick Scott. If your Senator is Scott, send him prayers and encouragement before Wednesday!

*See the complete contact list of United States Senators HERE and contact yours today.

As to be expected, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) is up to his old tricks and is attempting to throw a wrench in our America First Agenda on his way out the door.

Tucker Carlson posted on X “What the hell is going on in the US Senate? Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the senate,” Carlson wrote on X.

Please see Tucker Carlson’s urgent X post here and share it on X:

What the hell is going on in the US Senate? Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the senate. Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on.… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 9, 2024

According to Tucker Carlson,

“What the hell is going on in the US Senate? Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the senate. Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on. One of them, John Cornyn, is an angry liberal whose politics are indistinguishable from Liz Cheney’s. The election is Wednesday, it’s by secret ballot, and it will determine whether or not the new administration succeeds. Rick Scott of Florida is the only candidate who agrees with Donald Trump. Call your senator and demand a public endorsement of Rick Scott. Don’t let McConnell get away with it again.“

With everything going so well for the country with Trump’s landslide victory, his new team and Republicans winning the Senate and on the way to winning the House, we cannot let a war-pig neocon McConnell loyalist that represents the old guard “Republican” win the majority leadership.

*See the complete contact list of United States Senators HERE and contact yours today.

Do not sleep on this! Pick up the phone now and call your Senator! Mitch McConnell is finally ending his 17 year long leadership role in the Senate, and now is The People’s chance to have a decent leader representing us in the Senate.

Many fear that a McConnel loyalist will stymie Trump’s America First Agenda when we have so much at stake.

“Without Rick Scott, the entire Trump reform agenda wobbly,” wrote Robert Kennedy Jr. on X.

MAGA greats Roger Stone, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, and Benny Johnson are also endorsing and pushing hard for Scott.

See Elon Musk’s endorsement here and SHARE on X.

Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader! https://t.co/lpT34yHTKk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

*See the complete contact list of United States Senators HERE and contact yours today.

The Senate Republican leadership vote will take place in a closed-door session on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. In this election, all GOP senators, including newly elected members, will cast a secret ballot to select their next leader following Mitch McConnell’s departure. To win, a candidate must secure a simple majority. If no one achieves this on the initial ballot, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, leading to a runoff between the top two. This process claims to reflect the Senate’s commitment to private, internal deliberation on leadership choices​. In this reporter’s opinion, this actually reflects the Senate’s commitment to non-transparency to their constituents and elite-ism.

Either way, this is where you come in! Call you Senator NOW!

Remember, your Senators work for you! No matter where you live in the Republic, there is no better time than now to make your voices heard. Whether your Senator is a Republican or Democrat, the political class is still reeling in shock after the last election when they realized that the MAJORITY of Americans are TRUMPLICANS.

Therefore, they will listen to you more than ever before. Call your Senator’s offices, both in Washington’s DC and their local state offices. Bombard their message boxes and email boxes with messages asking them to support Rick Scott when it comes time to vote this Wednesday, especially if they are a Republican. Even better, ask them to come out and endorse him or praise him publicly. If you know people with Republican Senators, clue them into what is going on and encourage them to call!

If your Senator is a Democrat, they cannot vote for Majority Leader, but perhaps they can show public support on social media or share the message with their colleagues. Encourage them to do so! It is your constitutional right!

*See the complete contact list of United States Senators HERE and contact yours today.

We cannot have Mitch McConnell 2.0 voted in this Wednesday. That would be a nasty damper on the huge victories We The People had at the ballot boxes last week. The Republican Party is too good for the likes of that type of politician, and hopefully they will be phased out entirely as the years progress.

Scott is also being endorsed by this reporter’s two favorite Senators- Rand Paul (R-Ky) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis). Marco Rubio (R-Fl) is also endorsing Scott. This is obviously Rubio’s attempt to align with MAGA in his own quiet bid for Secretary of State, as his foreign affairs ideology is rooted in neoconservative ideology that has fallen out of favor with the modern day Republican Party.

Scott is also being pushed and endorsed by all the stars in MAGA media- such as the great Trucker Carlson, Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, grassroots activist Scott Pressler, and Laura Loomer.

Podcaster Benny Johnson posted: “A vote for Rick Scott is a vote to END the anti-Trump rot of Mitch McConnell in the US Senate. Thune and Cornyn are a continuation of McConnell’s total failure.”

See this tweet by Benny Johnson:

EXCLUSIVE: A GOP Senate Source has leaked the internal whip-count for the Leadership Vote. The final votes will be on a secret ballot Wednesday. Here is where the race stands now… Cornyn (18)

Scott (11)

Thune (24) Banks – Thune

Barrasso – Thune

Blackburn – Thune

Boozman -… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 11, 2024

Call your Senator today and leave messages on their State and Washington D.C. offices! Email them and save a copy. Share your endorsement of Rick Scott on social media and make other Americans aware of what is going on. Reshare Tucker Carlson’s post on X with everyone you know and reshare it on X to keep the conversation alive until the Senate votes on Wednesday.

*See the complete contact list of United States Senators HERE and contact yours today.

With the grace of God, the Senate will remain loyal to The People and shun Mitch McConnell and the old guard.

Remember, in the end GOD wins.

Please follow Cara on Twitter.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.