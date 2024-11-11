Senator Rick Scott Is the Obvious Choice for Senate Majority Leader – Here’s Why He’s Better than the War-Pigs Thune and Cornyn

by

The national elections were just held a week ago. Two seats have still not been called. Republican Dave McCormick has led his race since Election Day in Pennsylvania. He currently a 39,000 ballot lead in the Keystone State.

Kari Lake is still fighting in Arizona to defeat the open-border communist Ruben Gallego. President Trump easily took Arizona this year over Kamala Harris by six percentage points and 185,000 votes.

But we are all supposed to believe that the same voters who chose Donald Trump then switched their down-ballot and voted for the open-border communist!? Obviously, Arizona is up to its old tricks again.

It was not an easy run for Kari Lake and several other Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not share any donations with Kari Lake, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, or Florida Senator Rick Scott.

Instead, McConnell blew millions on Trump-hater Larry Hogan who was wiped out in Maryland. Mitch McConnell is not on our side.

Then, last week, McConnell called for a closed-door secret leadership vote for Senate Republicans this coming Wednesday.

McConnell made the call before all of the votes were even counted.

Three Republicans have tossed their name into the ring. Senator Rick Scott, a MAGA Republican and former businessman.

John Thune, a faithful lackey of Mitch McConnell and a war-pig. And John Cornyn who is an outspoken dolt and war-pig.

The Gateway Pundit endorses Senator Rick Scott as Senate Majority Leader.

Rick Scott is the obvious choice. He made his impressive pitch on Sunday Morning Futures this AM.

Rick Scott is serious. Six minutes after Trump posted his demands for a Senate leader, Senator Scott agreed to them.

Rick Scott is one of the openly pro-Trump members of the US Senate today. That’s why the current leadership team is not a fan of the Florida Senator.

John Thune is a Mitch McConnell war-pig and Mitch McConnell lackey and has been for a long time. Thune is Trump-hating McConnell’s right-hand man.

This video published by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is enough to disqualify Thune. Thune has repeatedly rejected President Trump over the years.

And then there is John Cornyn who is a war-pig and a dope who is concerned about Ukraine’s border but not the US southern border.

Cornyn is not just a dolt, but he is offensive.

Here he is lecturing Texas AG Ken Paxton on securing Ukraine’s border and smearing Paxton on the fake charges against him. Paxton was later exonerated.

Trending: SEND IN THE US MARSHALS: Arizona Officials Caught Changing the Ballot Totals as Counting for US Senate Seat Continues – UPDATED

Cornyn supported gun control and Republicans let him know how this upset them.

Cornyn’s most memorable interview was when he told Tucker Carlson in March 2017 that Republican voters did not really want a border wall when they voted for Trump to build a wall and that US Senators understand the issue better than the voters.

It was truly unbelievable!

WOW! GOP Senator: Trump Supporters Did Not Really Want a Wall When They Voted for Trump to Build a Wall (VIDEO)

What an a$$.

There is only one choice for Senate Majority Leader and it's Senator Rick Scott from Florida.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

