BREAKING: Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson in Unanimous Decision After 8 Rounds

27-year-old YouTube star Jake Paul defeated the legendary 58-year-old former Heavyweight Champion boxer, Iron Mike Tyson, in a unanimous decision Friday night.

The fight was originally set for July 20, but Tyson suffered a medical emergency in May, The Gateway Pundit reported.

Friday’s fight comes after things turned ugly at the weigh-in Thursday when Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul, creating even more anticipation for the months-delayed fight.

Both men lasted the entire eight rounds without any knockdowns or knockouts.

The 58-year-old Tyson sported a knee brace during the fight and confirmed he was dealing with an injury, but he said he wouldn't use that as an excuse, adding, "If I did, I wouldn't be in here."

Iron Mike called Jake Paul a "great fighter" after the fight. Tyson further said he doesn't think this will be his last fight and suggested that he would fight Jake Paul's brother, Logan.

Throughout the fight, Tyson was seen biting his glove and when asked about the repeated biting, Tyson hilariously responded, "I have a biting fixation." Recall that Mike Tyson famously bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear back in 1997.



Jake Paul applauded Iron Mike for giving him the fight of his life, calling him a "legend" and "the greatest to ever do it." He further shared a patriotic message, giving thanks to the veterans, first responders, farmers, truck drivers, and more, proclaiming his pride in being an American.

"It's the era of truth. It's the era of good. There's a shift in the world, and good is rising. The truth is rising. I'm just honored to be a part of America, and it feels like we're back, baby," Paul said seemingly in reference to the 2024 election of Donald Trump as President.

During the fight, a member of Jake Paul's team was also seen wearing a hat that read, "Make America Healthy Again," a nod to Trump's appointee for Health and Human Services Secretary, RFK. Jr.

Jake Paul's coach is wearing a "Make America Healthy Again" hat to support RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/lmiKc30hy0 — George (@BehizyTweets) November 16, 2024

Both of the fighters have shown support for President Trump.