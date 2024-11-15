The Comeback: Mike Tyson Slaps YouTuber Turned Boxer Jake Paul During Weigh-in (VIDEO)

Iron Mike Tyson is looking to make a comeback as he’s set to fight YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night.

During Tyson and Paul’s weigh-in, things got heated fast after Tyson slapped Paul after he appeared to step on Tyson’s shoes.

When sports reporter Ariel Hewani asked why he hit Paul, Tyson responded, “The talking is over.”

Sports reporter Hewani then asked Paul how it felt getting hit by Tyson, and Paul responded, “It’s personal now. He must die!”

WATCH:

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024

Paul’s response:

“I’M F–KING HIM UP. HE HITS LIKE A B—H. IT’S PERSONAL NOW. HE MUST DIE.” Jake Paul after getting smacked by Mike Tyson (via @netflix, @MostVpromotions) pic.twitter.com/atZbjf6ksa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2024

Per ESPN:

Mike Tyson said that “the devil himself” would show up Friday night in his boxing match against Jake Paul. He gave Paul a preview at Thursday’s weigh-in. After Tyson weighed in at 233 pounds, he approached Paul for the final stare-down before Friday’s clash at AT&T Stadium. Paul, who weighed a career-high 220 pounds, darted forward from a crawling stance to get up close and personal to the former heavyweight champion. In response to Paul, 27, entering his personal space, Tyson unleashed an open-handed slap that connected flush on Paul’s face. The two were quickly separated by security as Paul played to the crowd, mocked Tyson and laughed at him. A source close to Tyson told ESPN that Tyson reacted to Paul “purposefully” stepping on his foot during the stare-down. Tyson was fed up with Paul’s trash talk, according to the source, and stepping on his foot was the tipping point for Tyson.

Besides boxing, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul share something in common: their support for President Trump.

Tyson has defended Trump on many occasions and has pushed back on reporters and radio hosts attempting to turn Tyson away from the 45th President.

WATCH:

Mike Tyson endorses Trump. “People don’t like it, but Trump is the man. Trump is the man, he has his fan base, he has his supporters, and they’re gonna stick with him to the end.” pic.twitter.com/YW7gsfRhGp — SULLY (@SULLY10X) March 24, 2024

Jake Paul has also publicly supported Trump and endorsed him in the 2024 presidential election: