Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Plane Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson, 57, suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, will face off on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.“

Mike Tyson’s rep told the New York Post that the boxer suffered from an ulcer flare-up.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives told The New York Post. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson faced off earlier this month.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul trash-talked each other during a recent press conference.

