Breaking: FOURTH PA COUNTY LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION! Lehigh County Pennsylvania Opens Probe Into 1,500 Suspect Registrations After at Least 600 Found to be Complete "Garbage"

More fraudulent ballot registrations were found in Lehigh County Pennsylvania, the 4th county to open an investigation into the fake registrations.

Lehigh County is the latest Pennsylvania County that is investigating hundreds of fake ballot registrations that were turned in recently by a leftist voter registration group.

The Lehigh officials would not say which leftist voter registration group turned in these latest fraudulent registrations in Pennsylvania. Other counties have identified Field+Media Corps, an Arizona-based consulting firm as the organization turning in the estimated thousands of fraudulent registration forms.

Lancaster, Monroe and York Counties in Pennsylvania have reported similar criminal acts and they are investigating.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on similar ballot registration manufacturing operations in Michigan and Ohio.

Lehigh Valley News reported:

The Lehigh County district attorney is investigating hundreds of suspicious voter registration applications that came in before the Oct. 21 deadline.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan and Lehigh County Chief Clerk of Elections Tim Benyo said Friday that the applications were flagged through the election office’s normal vetting process.

Holihan and Benyo expressed confidence that only legitimate voters will be able to cast a ballot in the upcoming presidential election…

…The situation appears to mirror a case in Lancaster County where officials said officials have identified hundreds of problematic voter registration applications submitted at the deadline. A separate criminal investigation is underway there, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has contacted counties to see if they’re experiencing similar problems.

Benyo said Lehigh County received approximately 1,800 voter registration applications from get-out-the-vote organizations around the deadline — including about 1,500 from a single organization. Benyo said about 40% of the total were “garbage” — blatantly wrong forms that were immediately flagged.

Hat Tip Ari

The investigation began when Monroe County’s election board conducted a standard review, uncovering around 30 irregular forms, which were then referred to the DA’s office.

Investigations trace the source of these unauthorized requests to Lancaster County-based Field and Media Corps, a subsidiary of Arizona’s Fieldcorps.

The firm has been actively engaging communities of color in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and California since 2017.

According to its website, Field and Media Corps is a consulting firm involved in strategic field and media operations that include voter registration and other campaign-related activities.

Screenshot: Field+Media Corps
Most of its clients are Democrats, including Biden-Harris and AZ Dems.
