Bill Maher Blasts the Left — ‘You’re Brats, and You’re Snobs, and People Don’t Like That!’ (VIDEO)

Bill Maher once again blasted the left during Friday’s episode of his HBO show, “Real Time.”

Maher, who is a centrist liberal, declared that Democrats lost the presidential election because they were “brats” and “snobs.”

“I’m sure every single member of the Saturday Night Live cast was a Harris supporter, but what if one of them wasn’t?” Maher asked.

The comedian continued, “What if one of those cast members was for Trump? Would they have felt comfortable saying so? I really don’t think so. They would have had to keep it to themselves. That’s not a good place for us to be.”

Maher used the cast’s protests when Elon Musk appeared on the show in 2021 as an example of the lack of political diversity.

“I remember when Elon Musk hosted,” Maher began. “And this is well before he was a Trumper. This is three or four years ago.”

“He was just the richest man in the world. And a number of the cast members on Saturday Night Live, like, they didn’t want to deal with him. They didn’t exactly boycott, but they made it plain.”

Maher said, “I was thinking, really, you have Elon Musk on your show for a week. You could talk to one of the most interesting, brilliant people the world has ever produced, even about this issue that bothers you so much—that he’s so rich and lots of people aren’t. But no, you don’t want to even deal with him.”

The reason for this, Maher concluded, is that the left is filled with “brats.”

“That’s what I hate about the left. You’re brats,” Maher said. “You’re brats, and you’re snobs, and people don’t like that.