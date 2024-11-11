America First Advocate and Immigration Hardliner Stephen Miller to Make Major White House Return

Stephen Miller, President of America First Legal

The America First advocate and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller is reportedly set to make a return in Donald Trump’s White House.

Miller, who previously served in the last Trump administration, will reportedly take up the role of White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

CNN reports:

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce in the coming days that Stephen Miller, his top immigration adviser, will serve as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

Miller, who served as a senior adviser to Trump during his first administration and has been a leading advocate for more restrictive immigration policy, is expected to take on an expanded role in the president-elect’s second term.

Miller is also a lead architect of Trump’s plans for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. He has said that a second Trump administration would seek a tenfold increase in the number of deportations to more than one million per year.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

