America First Advocate and Immigration Hardliner Stephen Miller to Make Major White House Return

Given Miller’s hardline stance on immigration, his appointment would provide further evidence that Trump intends to make good on his promise to deport as many illegal aliens as possible.

During his time outside the White House, Miller has worked as the president of America First Legal, a conservative legal group that has scored numerous victories against the Biden administration and other left-wing entities.

Miller’s appointment may also be bad news for Joe Biden, who he has previously suggested should be prosecuted for war crimes and human trafficking.

“If they say there’s no immunity for official acts, the moment Joe Biden leaves office, every single red city and red state DA in the country can charge him for financial crimes related to illegal student loan bailouts, can charge him for war crimes related to deaths of service members overseas, can charge him for human trafficking, human smuggling and by the way, more election interference than you can even count,” Miller said in an interview back in April.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump also announced that he would be appointing former ICE Director Tom Homan as his “Border Czar.” His role will involve overseeing the mass deportations as well as securing the border against further illegal invasion.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.”