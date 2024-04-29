Stephen Miller Warns Biden Needs Presidential Immunity, Could Be Tried For War Crimes and Human Trafficking (VIDEO)

Former White House senior advisor Stephen Miller has warned that Joe Biden should hope that the Supreme Court rules in favor of Donald Trump’s request for presidential immunity.

In an interview on Newsmax, Miller argued that while Biden may be hoping that the Supreme Court rules against Trump’s request, he would benefit from a precedent of presidential immunity in case of his own prosecution for crimes committed while in office.

“If they say there’s no immunity for official acts, the moment Joe Biden leaves office, every single red city and red state DA in the country can charge him for financial crimes related to illegal student loan bailouts, can charge him for war crimes related to deaths of service members overseas, can charge him for human trafficking, human smuggling and by the way, more election interference than you can even count,” said Miller, who currently runs the America First Legal Foundation.

A clip of the interview was shared by Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.

His comments come as the Supreme Court continues to hear arguments about Trump’s presidential immunity claim, which if upheld would bring an end to the lawfare campaign led by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that no president in America history has ever faced criminal prosecution, underscoring the blatantly political nature of the Democrat’s lawfare campaign.

“In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists,” they wrote in last month’s filing.

“To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide.”