MUST SEE: Former Kyrsten Sinema Aide Says Ruben Gallego “F*cking Hates” Kari Lake, “WANTS HER TO DIE” on O’Keefe Media Group Hidden Camera – Claims Sinema is Gunning For ASU Presidency in Possible Quid Pro Quo

A former aide to Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) revealed to an O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) undercover journalist what Democrat Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, running for Sinema’s open seat against Trump-Endorsed Republican Kari Lake, thinks about his opponent.

In a stunning allegation, Sinema’s acting Defensive Legislative Correspondent, Ben Rappaport, claimed that Gallego, who he says is his favorite politician, not only “f*cking hates” Kari Lake, but he “wants her to die.”

“He f*cking hates a lot of them [conservatives], says Rappaport before telling the OMG reporter, “He f*cking hates [Lake].” He continued, “Like, he wants her to die.”

He further said that Gallego “talks a lot of shit” about Kyrsten Sinema, and the Democratic Party views her as a “disappointment” because “she’s not as liberal as we want her to be.”

“He thinks that she’s a raving lunatic and a threat to democracy, and frankly, if she died, Ruben wouldn’t kill her, but Ruben wouldn’t go to the funeral.” If this is true, it’s clear that Ruben Gallego is mentally unwell like all other leftists who wish violence and death upon conservatives.

Kari Lake, in a statement, pointed to Ruben Gallego’s family ties to the drug cartels through his convicted Narco daddy and his history of alleged harassment against women, calling his death wish for Kari “extremely concerning” and calling on law enforcement to “investigate this threat for the sake of me and my family’s safety.”

Lake and Gallego are currently locked in a tight race for the Senate. As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, the margin between the two is just 1.5% as Kari Lake makes gains in the 10-13 day-long ballot count.

Rappaport also claimed, while still working for Sinema, that Sinema "teaches at ASU [Arizona State University] and because of that there's an unwritten rule in our office that ASU gets what they ask for, like, we always prioritize what ASU asked for, very highly."

He continued, "She never said it out loud, but you know, it's understood by her senior staff what her priorities are, and then her senior staff, you know, let everyone else know, people like me, like what those priorities are, and we act on them accordingly."

"I think—this is just my theory—that she wants to be the next president of ASU, and I very strongly believe that's really the thing she's going to do like in her near-term, like post-political future," says Rappaport of her motives. "I mean, if you do things that you know serve the interests of a particular, you know, university or particular organization while you're in government, it's more likely that that organization is willing to think favorably of you and give you a position if you wanted one. That's true for ASU. That's true for any organization."

Rappaport says that Sinema's "biggest" favor for ASU is helping them push the Army to open an "irregular warfare center" at the University by "formulat[ing] the job in such a way" by demanding specific requirements so "that ASU's resume or ASU's candidacy for the location is perfect." He added that Sinema must also do "anything else they need" if she wants the president title. When asked if this is a quid pro quo, Rappaport said, "That's a deal she would've made privately with the ASU, you know, provost or whatever. Sounds corrupt.

Sinema did not provide comment to O'Keefe Media Group.

Arizona State University, however, did not deny these claims, telling O'Keefe Media Group, "The Arizona Board of Regents has exclusive responsibility for the selection and appointment of President of Arizona State University. Any questions regarding the appointment of the president should be deflected to ABOR."

Watch below via O'Keefe Media Group: