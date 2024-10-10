BREAKING: Police Report and Mugshot of Democrat AZ Senate Candidate Ruben Gallego’s Drug Trafficker Father Released – Gallego’s Father Also Arrested for Punching Female Landlord in 2024

Arizona Democrat Representative and Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, whose father is a convicted Mexican drug trafficker, continues to come under fire over his ties to the cartels as newly discovered arrest records and details about his father come to surface.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Democrat Senate hopeful’s scandalous family ties were rehashed by a reporter during a press conference last week. While admitting that his father is a convicted drug trafficker, Gallego did not deny his “connection to drug cartels” when asked by a reporter.

In 2008, Gallego changed his name from MarineLarena to Gallego to hide his father's criminal history and cartel ties. Despite claiming that he changed his name because his father "abandoned him," Ruben Gallego, like his father, abandoned his own pregnant wife and family in 2016. He later shacked up with a DC lobbyist with whom he had a wedding shrouded in dishonesty and mystery. It appears he may have also had an affair during his marriage, as the Congressman "has fought tooth and nail" to keep the records private, says Washington Free Beacon, who is currently suing Gallego to unseal his divorce records with ex-wife and current Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Ironically, during a debate with his Trump-Endorsed opponent, Kari Lake, last night, Gallego sold himself as a family man, "raised by a single mom... on a secretary's salary," and claimed he "slept on the floor" until he had his first bed in college at Harvard.

However, as previously mentioned, Gallego abandoned his pregnant wife and family, and Per Laura Loomer, "He also didn’t grow up poor. He went to the affluent Evergreen Park High School in Evergreen Park, IL and acquired no debt while he was a student at Harvard."

It’s interesting that @RubenGallego attacked @KariLake as a “liar” in his opening statement tonight. I can’t help but notice his own lies tonight, in which he called himself a “family man” and said he grew up poor with a single mom. Ruben Gallego cheated on his wife when she was… pic.twitter.com/VAasDZpnbq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2024

Loomer released the mugshot, an arrest report, and the green card of Ruben Gallego's father, Jose MarineLarena. In addition to his past conviction for drug trafficking, Gallego's father was more recently arrested for beating up his female landlord after refusing to pay rent, according to the April 2024 police report.

EXCLUSIVE: I have exclusively obtained the arrest reports and the green card of the father of Arizona Democrat Senate candidate Ruben Gallego @RubenGallego, who supports open borders. Meet Ruben Gallego’s convicted felon father, who trafficked drugs for the Juarez… pic.twitter.com/Yw68Lr3iZX — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: ARREST RECORDS AND GREEN CARD PROVE AZ DEMOCRAT SENATE CANDIDATE RUBEN GALLEGO’S FATHER TRAFFICKED MARIJUANA AND COCAINE FOR THE MEXICAN CARTELS IN CHICAGO In 1996, Arizona Democrat US Senate candidate Ruben Gallego’s @RubenGallego’s criminal, Mexican immigrant… https://t.co/BXMvZov7fI pic.twitter.com/leQxK1LsB9 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2024

Kamala Harris is in Arizona today… @RubenGallego has endorsed her and served as the National Security Chair for Kamala Harris’s @KamalaHarris Presidential campaign. The media should ask Kamala and the @azdemparty about Ruben’s cartel drug dealer daddy who is still committing… https://t.co/BXMvZov7fI pic.twitter.com/hSaFhQOqVa — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2024

