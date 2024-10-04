Chaos Erupts When Joe Biden Takes Over the White House Briefing Room and He Also Undercuts Kamala Harris in the Process (VIDEO)

Joe Biden made history for himself on Friday and created chaos when he appeared in the White House briefing room for the first time since assuming power nearly four years ago. By doing so, he also undercut his sidekick Kamala Harris as she desperately tries to pander to voters.

A jovial Biden utilized his appearance to boast about the latest fake job numbers from the Labor Department along with the temporary agreement last night between International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance to reopen the ports.

“The past two days, we’ve gotten some very good news about the American economy,” Biden bragged. “Just yesterday, shipping carriers, after some discussion with the International Longshoremen’s Union, came to an agreement to keep the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf ports open. We averted what could have become a major crisis for the country.”

“But today, we got even more incredible news,” he continued. “The new jobs report showed we created 250,000 jobs in September.”

“From the very beginning, we were told time and again that the policies we were pursuing, we put forward, weren’t going to work, were going to make things worse, including some of the other team who are still saying they’re going to make things worse, but we’ve proven them wrong.”

But after his initial remarks, the scene turned disorderly as reporters jumped in to ask Biden questions. Biden unsurprisingly had no clue who to call on and relied on his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to save the day.

WATCH:

JUST IN: White House briefing room descends into chaos as President Biden stands in front of shouting reporters, not knowing who to call on. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre jumped in to save Biden as reporters shouted at him, trying to ask questions. At one point during the… pic.twitter.com/XyC2L73s7R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2024

But when Biden regained his footing, he took an opportunity to knife Harris and deliver an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign.

“We’re singing from the same song sheet,” Biden stated. “She helped pass all the laws that are being employed now.”

“She was a major player in everything we’ve done,” he continued. “Her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we’re doing.”

Biden’s press conference timing could not have been worse for Harris either. CNN noted they were about to go live to Harris in Detroit, where she was bragging about her regime’s supposed role in bringing the port strike to an end last night but could not because Biden decided to emerge from hiding.

“She’s trying to appeal to union workers, and yet you have the President of the United States clearly overshadowing her answering significant questions,” whined a CNN anchor. “Is that a communications mistake? Is the left hand not talking to the right hand?”

CNN says they were just about to go live to Kamala’s speech in Detroit when Biden appeared at the press briefing — “clearly overshadowing her.” “Is the left hand not talking to the right hand?” pic.twitter.com/Elr6KPUS9t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

Could this all have been revenge for Harris refusing to mention Biden during her campaign rallies and praise his ‘accomplishments’? This would not be surprising considering how vengeful the Biden Crime Family is.