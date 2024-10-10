HE HATES HER: Joe Biden Throws Kamala Harris Under the Bus Again When He Is Asked if DeSantis Should Take Her Calls (VIDEO)

Joe Biden once again threw Kamala Harris under the bus as he was asked if Governor DeSantis needs to take Kamala’s phone calls on hurricanes.

“Does Governor DeSantis need to take Vice President Harris’s calls?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden hates Harris. He threw her under the bus again.

“All I can tell you is I’ve talked to Gov. DeSantis. He’s been very gracious. He’s thanked me for all we’ve done. He knows what we’re doing and I think that’s important,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Pres. Biden asked by a reporter if Gov. DeSantis needs to take VP Harris' calls on hurricanes. Biden: "All I can tell you is I've talked to Gov. DeSantis. He's been very gracious. He's thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing and I think that's important." pic.twitter.com/khWYmqgAwI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2024

Earlier this week Harris went after Ron DeSantis for “playing political games at this moment” as Florida braced for another hurricane.

She LIED about DeSantis refusing to take her calls.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris really just went after Ron DeSantis for “playing political games at this moment.” Harris lied about DeSantis refusing to take her calls, she’s a truly horrible person. pic.twitter.com/PaGJd5KON7 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2024

Governor Ron DeSantis absolutely torched Kamala Harris, “She has no role in this process.”

WATCH:

Ron DeSantis just obliterated Kamala. I didn’t have Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis double clotheslining Kamala at every turn when the week started. This was the week Kamala’s campaign ended. She’s been an unmitigated disaster on all fronts: pic.twitter.com/MVFav9M5EW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 10, 2024

Biden contradicted Kamala Harris earlier this week.

“The governor of Florida has been cooperative and gotten all that he needs. I talked to him yesterday. I said no, you’re doing a great job and we thank you for it,” Biden said after Kamala Harris claimed DeSantis was ignoring her phone calls.

WATCH:

JOE THROWS KAMALA UNDER THE BUS! Biden says DeSantis is ‘doing a great job’ & has his ‘direct number’ after Harris said the governor ignored her phone calls pic.twitter.com/1ExHXgZUX6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 8, 2024

Joe Biden also sabotaged Kamala Harris by claiming she is tied to every single of his failures.

“We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden said.

WATCH: