While Americans Impacted By Helene Suffer Without Food, Water and Shelter, Tim Walz Struggles With Whether or Not to Get a Whoppie Pie (Video)

The abject tone-deafness of the Harris-Walz ticket is mindboggling.

Americans across several states have been devasted by Hurricane Helene. The storm has left more than 227 dead and hundreds more missing.

Those who survived are trying to pick up the pieces and are struggling to find food, clean water, and shelter.

But for Tim Walz, the “best part” of Fall is going to a Farm Market.

The self-identified knucklehead shared a recent visit to a market filled to the brim with food, illuminated by working electricity.

Walz’s struggles are different.

As he walked through the store, he virtually salivated he tried to decide what kind of treats he would load up on.

“I’m going to do a cinna-bun, apples, and then I might come back and look at whoppie pies.”

Watch:

Farm markets like this are the best part about fall. pic.twitter.com/9XIWPJQ6Di — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 5, 2024

Walz’s equally tone-deaf running mate Kamala Harris bragged online on Saturday about sending $157 million to war-ravaged Lebanon while FEMA continues to fail Americans.