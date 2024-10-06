Smash-Mouth Marxism: Kamala Harris Brags Online About Sending $157 Million to Lebanon As Southeast US Suffers Through Historic Flooding and FEMA Admits It Blew Money on Illegals

This is what you call smash-mouth Marxism. They mock you in your suffering because they know they can. As long as elections can be stolen this is what you can expect from your ‘representative’ government.

On Saturday, Kamala Harris bragged online about the Biden regime sending $157 million to war-ravaged Lebanon. She then added that over $385 million has gone to assist Hezbollah-ruled Lebanon over the past year.

Kamala Harris: The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million.

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

The tweet was totally ratioed with thousands of more comments than likes.

Maybe it is because the entire country knows that the Biden regime has been diverting FEMA funding from disaster relief to resources for illegal migrants walking across the open US southern border.

Via Apoctoz

KJP busted lying about FEMA money for migrants. pic.twitter.com/kSLkp5OBn3 — APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) October 5, 2024

But thank goodness hurricane Helene survivors will receive $750 from FEMA once they get electricity and can get online and fill out the forms to request assistance.

They really don’t care about you. It’s clear.

And, yet we’re supposed to believe Kamala is tied in the polls?