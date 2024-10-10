“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political Prisoner David Dempsey (Video)

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and co-Host Edward Badalian have released a new episode of the “We Are Good Men” podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The new episode features J6 political prisoner David Dempsey.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

In December, Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. He was released from prison on September 30.

In September, for four minutes inside the Capital, co-host Edward Badalian was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to 51 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and fines.

We Are Good Men lets J6 political prisoners tell their stories in their own words.

The intro to the podcast shares:

January 6th was the day four innocent patriots were killed. Hundreds more of us were rounded up and placed in solitary confinement. For many of us, this lasted a year. And we were also denied visitation with our families for two years. Most of us are still incarcerated, the sentences reaching up to 22 years. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were falsely accused of seditious conspiracy and given the highest sentences. Joe Biden and the corrupt DOJ owe these patriots a special apology.

In this episode, Mellis and Badalian speak with former J6 political prisoner David Dempsey. Here is a letter to The Gateway Pundit David wrote in 2022.

David was recently sentenced and sent to prison by the corrupt Biden Regime for 20 years.

He remains one of the lied-about and vilified J6 Hostages.

David grew up in one of the most abusive Foster Care systems in the United States and on this episonde, the California native shares his harrowing life story.

