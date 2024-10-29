WATCH AND SHARE: This Devastating Ad From Jocelyn Nungaray’s Heartbroken Mother Deserves to End Kamala Harris’s Campaign (VIDEO)

The mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered by illegal aliens, has released a devastating ad explaining why she is supporting Donald Trump.

In an ad produced by the Trump campaign, Alexis Nungaray discussed how her daughter was brutally raped and murdered by two criminal aliens let into the country under Kamala Harris.

One of those men was reportedly the son of an official for Nicolas Maduro’s socialist dictatorship in Venezuela and may also have had links to the transnational gang Tren de Aragua.

She explained:

Sunday night, I asked her to not stay up super late because of her coming to work with me in the morning for to do her summer school. She said okay. I told her good night and I love you. I went to bed not realizing that that was going to be the last time I saw her. I woke up to notice she wasn’t in her bed. I’m in my heart trying not to lose my mind because I don’t know where she is. I finally remembered her phone had a location on and her phone was pinging just two minutes down the road right behind the skate park. I start driving to the direction the phone was being pinged at and I see a couple cop cars with lights on. I see yellow tape and immediately my heart drops and sinks to the bottom of my stomach. My daughter’s hands and ankles were both bound. She was strangled to death but left with no pants. And I know in my heart she fought incredibly hard. She was not going down without a fight. Kamala Harris was in charge of immigration in our borders. If we had better border policies and not open borders and not these catch and release policies, I truly believe this all could have been prevented. Under her being vice president of this country, my daughter’s life was ripped away from her. She had her entire life ahead of her. My daughter is six feet in the ground based off of policies that she allowed to keep. Kamala Harris did have one job and she not only failed, not me, she failed my daughter. She failed Jocelyn and she was only 12. President Trump reached out, gave me his sincerest condolences as not a former president but as a father of someone who cares. I believe Donald Trump needs to be back in office. I can at least know that my next child will be safe in this country.

Watch the ad below:

The mother of Jocelyn Nungary, a 12-year-old girl who was raped and murdered by illegal aliens from Venezuela, has explained why Americans should support Donald Trump. I’m not an emotional type, but this really did bring tears to my eyes.pic.twitter.com/rRM63NIZe5 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) October 28, 2024

Jocelyn Nungaray is tragically one of countless Americans senselessly murdered by illegal aliens since the Biden-Harris regime seized office.

One of the other most high-profile cases was that of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was similary kidnapped, assaulted and ultimately murdered by another illegal from Venezuela who had repeatedly been let free by law enforcement agencies.

Yet while the Nungaray’s murderer may be facing the death penalty, Kamala Harris has been rewarded with the Democrat nomination for president.

Americans will soon have the chance to set that right.