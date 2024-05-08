Illegal Alien Who Murdered Laken Riley Indicted By Grand Jury, Accused of Being a “Peeping Tom”

A grand jury indicted the illegal alien who brutally murdered 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley.
22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was recently murdered by a Venezuelan illegal.
The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Biden’s open border invitation.
According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”
Joe Biden hesitated even to say Laken Riley’s name and he apologized for calling her killer an “illegal immigrant.”
Jose Ibarra, the 26-year-old illegal from Venezuela, was indicted on 10 counts. He was also accused of being a “peeping Tom” according to the indictment.
“The suspect is also accused of going to an apartment on UGA’s “University Village Housing Building ‘S,'” where he “peeped through” a window and “spied upon” a university staff member on the same day he allegedly killed Riley, the indictment alleges.” Fox News reported.
Fox News reported:
A Georgia grand jury on Tuesday indicted Jose Ibarra, the suspect charged in Augusta University student Laken Riley’s murder, on 10 counts, court documents show.
Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela, is accused of killing Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, while she was out for a run along dirt trails on the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Feb. 22.
The grand jury indicted Ibarra on counts of malice murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of aggravated battery, obstructing or hindering a person from making a 911 call, tampering with evidence and being a “peeping Tom.”
Ibarra is accused of causing Riley’s death by inflicting blunt-force trauma to her head and “asphyxiating her in a manner unknown to jurors,” the indictment states.