REVEALED: Venezuelan Illegal Who Raped and Murdered 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray is Son of Maduro Regime Official

The illegal alien from Venezuela charged with the rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray is the son of a former Maduro regime official.

Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 22, is one of two men accused of Nungaray’s murder in Houston, Texas last month.

Yet it has now been revealed that he is the son of a former official for Venezuela’s socialist regime, making his illegal entry into the United States all the more egregious.

Mail Online reports:

Following Martinez Rangel’s arrest, Venezuelans from his home state of Guarico began flagging on social media that his mother Nazareth Rangel Palacios is a staunch supporter of Nicolas Maduro and served as a councilwoman for his party. Venezuela’s electoral registry shows Martinez Rangel and Rangel Palacios share the same address in San Juan de Los Morros. Rangel Palacios was a vocal militant for the ruling party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and was photographed with her son in pro-government events until he left the country in about 2018.

Rangel Martinez and Franklin Pena, 26, are accused of luring Nungaray to an area underneath a bridge before raping and murdering her. They later dumped her body in a creek.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit this week, the murder rate in socialist Venezuela has fallen to a 22-year-low as violent criminals have fled the country in search of fresh opportunities.

The South American country, which over the past decade has suffered one of the world’s most severe economic and humanitarian crises, has seen its own population plummet as millions of Venezuelans turn their backs on the socialist revolution started under the late Hugo Chavez.

However, this has also led to an exodus of large numbers of its violent criminals, many of whom have sought “refuge” in the U.S. at the invitation of the Bien regime. This in turn has allowed the rise of the country’s notorious Tren de Aragua gang, which now has operations across the United States.