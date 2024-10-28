WATCH: Madison Square Garden Crowd Erupts in Laughter After JD Vance Reads Damning Harris Quote (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Donald J. Trump delivered remarks at a rally in New York, New York, last night. When he spoke, Trump delivered a speech packed with fiery critiques of the Biden-Harris regime and vowed that a sweeping Republican victory would come in November.

But before Trump’s historic and epic speech, his running mate, JD Vance (R-OH), fired up the crowd in front of thousands of MAGA supporters. He did not hold back as he laid out the stakes for the upcoming election, calling this moment the “fight of the century” and urging Americans to rally behind Trump to reclaim the American dream.

He also had the crowd howling in laughter as he roasted Harris over her pathetic media interviews, and it only got worse for Harris when the Republican vice-presidential nominee read a particularly damning Harris quote word-for-word.

WATCH:

VANCE: That’s the problem with Kamala Harris. I don’t think she could hit a tee ball based on what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks. (Crowd laughs) When she was asked what she would do differently compared to Joe Biden, she said, ‘Nothing comes to mind.’ She’s running on how she’s going to be different but she couldn’t say a single thing that she would do differently than Joe Biden. Now, I will say that could be the official Kamala Harris campaign slogan: ‘Kamala Harris: Nothing comes to mind.’ (Crowd laughs and erupts in cheers) The other day, CNN asked if she had made any mistakes as vice president. Now, here’s what she actually said, and I am quoting word for word: She said, ‘In my role as vice president, I mean, I probably worked very hard at making sure, um, that I’m well-versed on issues and, um, I think that’s very important. It’s a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and feel compelled to answer a question.’ (Crowd once again erupts in laughter) Now, I have no idea what any of that means, and frankly, neither do any of you. None of us know what the hell she says. Now, she may not be able to name any of her mistakes, but the American people sure can. Nine days from now, we’re going to tell Kamala Harris, ‘You’re fired, go back to San Francisco.’

During her CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper last week, Harris was asked by the host whether she could point to one mistake she had learned from. Her response was a complete and damning mess.

“I mean, you know, if you‘ve ever parented a child, you know, you make lots of mistakes to, um, in my role as vice president,” she blubbered. “I mean, I‘ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well-versed on issues.”

She is not only the most radical nominee to ever run for president but she never admits to being wrong. Heaven help America if she manages to seize the White House.