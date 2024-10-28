Trump Ends Speech with a Cliffhanger — Teases ‘Little Secret’ with Rep. Matt Gaetz Will Help Republicans Take the Senate and Boost GOP House Wins

In a rousing campaign finale at Madison Square Garden, former President Donald Trump delivered a speech packed with fiery critiques of the Biden administration, promising a sweeping Republican victory come November, bolstered by a mysterious “little secret” he shares with Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

Trump’s speech, laced with blistering critiques of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, touched on issues conservatives have felt were mishandled over the past years — from border security to economic hardship.

Trump described Harris’s immigration record as a betrayal of epic proportions, asserting that her leadership had “orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted upon our people.”

Calling for a “massive deportation program,” Trump promised that a new administration under his leadership would make American communities safer by prioritizing the removal of criminal migrants.

Trump vowed to restore America’s “promise” and “take back” the nation.

On the economy, Trump took aim at soaring inflation rates, pledging to bring relief to hardworking American families by cutting taxes and revitalizing American manufacturing.

He also addressed foreign policy concerns, pledging to “prevent a third World War” and bolster America’s military strength.

However, Trump saved the most intriguing part of his speech for the finale.

In a tantalizing cliffhanger, Trump revealed a “little secret” involving Rep. Gaetz, suggesting it would decisively influence both the Senate and House races.

“We’ve got to get the senators elected because we can take the Senate pretty easily. I think with our little secret, we’re going to do really well with the House, right?” Trump teased. “Our little secret is having a big impact. He and I have a secret. We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over.”

Watch Trump's full speech below: