LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: J.D. Vance Faces Off with Weirdo Tim Walz in First Vice Presidential Debate at 9 PM ET – LIVE Reaction From Trump!

Vice Presidential Nominees J.D. Vance and Tim Walz take the stage tonight for the Vice Presidential debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

Watch live below.

This is expected to be the last debate until the election on November 5.

Tim Walz will likely be given free rein to lie about his policies and Kamala Harris’ record as Vice President, while Vance is dishonestly fact-checked at every turn by unabashed moderators. Previously, J.D. Vance joked with reporters about how he was preparing for the debate, saying, “I found a good friend from back home who embellishes and lies a lot, and I’m having him stand in for Tim Walz.” This wouldn’t hurt!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump is doing a “personal PLAY BY PLAY” response to the debate in real time. He is expected to respond to the lies from Tim Walz.

Trump also suggested questions the moderators should ask Tim Walz but likely will not.

Here are a few of the best ones:

Why did you sit back and do nothing as Minneapolis burned during the 2020 riots? Do you take any issue with your running mate fundraising for rioters and freeing Shawn Michael Tillman, a murderer?

Men who served with you in the National Guard say you abandoned your unit. Why did you abandon them before the deployment to Iraq?

You’re infamously known as Tampon Tim. Why do you think that boys’ bathrooms should have tampons? Do you think boys can get periods?

You’ve given free college tuition to illegal immigrants in Minnesota. Do you think illegal immigrants nationwide should get free college?

You’ve said there is “no guarantee to free speech.” Why don’t you support the First Amendment?

The Gateway Pundit will update this post with President Trump's responses mid-debate.

WATCH LIVE: