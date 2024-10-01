“I Hope That Cognitively Challenged, Lyin’ Kamala Harris, Will be Listening” – President Trump Announces Live Play by Play Tonight During Debate Between J.D. Vance and “The Highly Inarticulate ‘Tampon’ Tim Walz”

As J.D. Vance and Tim Walz face off at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City tonight at 9 pm ET for the Vice Presidential debate, President Trump says he is doing a “personal PLAY BY PLAY” response in real time.

This is expected to be the last debate before the November 5 election.

President Trump has indicated that he will not participate in another rigged debate after the ABC debacle last month where co-moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir schemed to protect Kamala Harris with one-sided mid-debate fact checks. It was further discovered that Kamala Harris and Linsey Davis are sorority sisters in the influential Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a conflict of interest that was not disclosed prior to the debate. AKA formed a PAC in August after Harris became the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

There is no reason to believe that CBS’s debate tonight will be any more impartial than the ABC debate. Tim Walz will likely be given free rein to lie about his policies and Kamala Harris’ record as Vice President, while Vance is dishonestly fact-checked at every turn by unabashed moderators.

Trump announced his live response on Truth Social yesterday:

I will be doing a personal PLAY BY PLAY of the Debate tomorrow between the Brilliant J.D. Vance and the Highly Inarticulate “Tampon” Tim Walz. I hope that Cognitively Challenged, Lyin’ Kamala Harris, will be listening so that she can again show the World how she will make up false facts and stories in order to change around an administrative FAILURE! In any event, I will be commenting on what is going on. Watch TRUTH SOCIAL tomorrow night!

President Trump further released a statement on his website, suggesting statements and policies of Walz’s that the moderators should ask about but likely will not.

From the Trump campaign:

Tim Walz is copying Kamala Harris and has been hiding from the press. CBS will get an opportunity tonight to ask Tim Walz about his radical record — here's what they should ask. Why did you sit back and do nothing as Minneapolis burned during the 2020 riots? Do you take any issue with your running mate fundraising for rioters and freeing Shawn Michael Tillman, a murderer?

Have you ever taken direction from the Chinese government? Why have you visited China so many times, including on government-funded trips? House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer just presented evidence that DHS staffers have "serious concerns" about your China ties.

Why did you falsely claim you carried a weapon in war?

Men who served with you in the National Guard say you abandoned your unit. Why did you abandon them before the deployment to Iraq?

Do you still support single-payer healthcare? Why should Americans have to lose their private health insurance plan?

You listened to the demands of the violent rioters and supported "alternatives to policing." Do you agree with Kamala Harris that the police should be defunded?

You're infamously known as Tampon Tim. Why do you think that boys' bathrooms should have tampons? Do you think boys can get periods?

You've given free college tuition to illegal immigrants in Minnesota. Do you think illegal immigrants nationwide should get free college?

You've said there is "no guarantee to free speech." Why don't you support the First Amendment?

Check back at The Gateway Pundit for updates on the debate, President Trump’s responses, and a live feed of the debate.