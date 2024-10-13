WATCH: “IT’S TIME TO PICK A SIDE” – Hollywood A-Lister Dennis Quaid Delivers Remarks at President Trump’s Rally in Coachella, California

Hollywood actor and “Reagan” biopic star Dennis Quaid spoke at President Trump’s rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday to show his support for the President and declare, “It’s time to pick a side.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on President Trump’s massive rally in deep blue California. Trump supporters were lined up at 5 am, 12 hours before Trump took the stage at 5 pm!

The Reagan star reiterated his endorsement of Trump, calling Trump his “favorite President of the 21st century.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Quaid announced his endorsement of President Trump in May of this year, citing the “weaponization of our justice system” and the “challenge to our Constitution.”

"It's time to pick a side," said Quaid on Saturday. "Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?"

He continued, "Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders? Which is it? Because it's time to pick a side."

WATCH:

Quaid: God bless you. God bless America. I'm here today to tell you that it's time to pick a side. Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders? Which is it? Because it's time to pick a side. You know, I'm an actor, and I just had this movie come out. It was a famous last name, Reagan, my favorite President of the 20th Century. And it's amazing how the issues of the 1980 election are very similar to what they are today. Those of you who are of a certain age here probably remember the inflation that was going on back then, 20% interest on a bank loan, we had Iran hostages, we were a nation in decline--that's what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said "No, we're not a nation in decline. We're going there." And we followed him. The same with Trump, with President Trump, my favorite President of the 21st Century.

Later in his speech, Quaid told the crowd, "I'm going to ask you a question that Reagan asked America back then, and I think it's the question that got him elected: Are you better off than you were four years ago?" and the crowd screamed "No!" Quaid continued, "Four years ago under President Trump, we had energy, we were an energy-independent nation, we had cheap gas, we were actually exporting oil to our allies and our friends..."

Quaid spoke further about the horrible consequences and destruction of America under Biden and Harris.

Watch Quaid's full speech below: