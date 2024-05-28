Hollywood Star Dennis Quaid to Vote for Trump in 2024 Election, Cites ‘Weaponization of Justice System’ as Reason (VIDEO)

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid has announced his support for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Quaid, who is starring in the upcoming Reagan biopic, made the announcement during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Quaid, navigating the discussion about his role as Reagan and their common background in acting, did not hesitate when asked about his political leanings for 2024.

“I think I’m going to vote for him,” Quaid announced, signaling his support for Trump. The response came as a surprise to Morgan, who probed further about the potential backlash.

Quaid said that he was initially hesitant to vote for Trump but that he changed his mind after seeing the “weaponization of our justice system” and the “challenge to our Constitution.”

“I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw is more than politics,” Quaid said. “I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution… Us as Americans that I don’t think we’re going to have.”

Quaid’s stance is rooted in his belief that the persistent investigations into Trump have failed to yield significant results, which to him, underscores a misuse of judicial power.

“Trump is the most investigated person, probably in the history of the world, and they haven’t been able to really get him,” he said.

Despite anticipating criticism, Quaid remains staunch in his position. “People might call him an asshole, but he’s my asshole,” he said.

WATCH:

Last week, Quaid appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” after Trump’s significant rally in the South Bronx on Thursday, which drew thousands of supporters for the 2024 presidential candidate.,

“I really admire Trump for going into the neighborhoods,” Quaid told Watters. “People connect with that; they truly do. If anything, all these events that have been conspiring against him have actually made him appear more relatable to the public.”

“Donald Trump has been talking about cleaning house, which, you know, kind of making a clean sweep to start over. That doesn’t mean being a dictator. That just means that we started doing what the American people have asked us to do,” Quaid added.

The only outcome we can expect from all these relentless witch hunts against Trump is that more people will be driven to vote for him.