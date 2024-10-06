WATCH: “AS I WAS SAYING…” – President Trump Opens Butler, PA Rally Showing Illegal Immigration Chart that Saved His Life, Delivers “One Simple Message”

President Trump opened his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday defiantly proclaiming “As I was saying,” then proceeding to show the illegal immigration chart that saved his life by less than an inch.

Today, President Trump made his historic return to Butler Farm Show Inc., the rally venue where would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks shot multiple rounds into the crowd from an unsecured rooftop and hit President Trump in the ear.

Had President Trump not turned his head left toward the big screen, which showed a chart of illegal immigration when he left office vs. when Biden and Kamala took over and opened the border, he’d have been killed by a headshot. “It was an act of God. I was very lucky,” said Trump.

WATCH:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, thousands upon thousands turned out to see President Trump’s return to Butler.

Watch an aeriel shot of the crowd below:

This rally is unlike any other. As President Trump stated in his opening remarks, “I return to Butler in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of America.”

When Crooks opened fire on July 13, he murdered a hero named Corey Comperatore, who jumped in front of his family and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Corey Comperatore has been and continues to be honored throughout the program.

The big screens beside the stage feature an image of the unforgotten hero, captioned "In loving memory of Corey Comperatore."

Additionally, Painter Scott Lobaido created a masterpiece American flag speed painting dedicated to Comperatore and unveiled a hidden image of him on the canvas upon completion:

However, despite the tragedy, President Trump delivered a powerful message to the country: "Our movement to Make America Great Again stands stronger, prouder, more united, more determined and nearer to victory than ever before. We are going to Make America Great Again and win the election."

This is true, as seen during the rally. Shortly after President Trump began speaking, the crowd sang the Star-Spangled Banner, and Trump sang along.

Watch below: