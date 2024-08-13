“If I Hadn’t Turned My Head, We’d Be Talking from a Different Place” -ELON-TRUMP INTERVIEW: Elon’s First Question to Trump Is on Attempted Assassination, and Trump’s Historic Response, “Fight! Fight! Fight!…”

Former President Donald Trump held an interview with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for a “major interview” on Monday.

The interview was a groundbreaking conversation between two of the most influential figures of our time.

Trump Crashed X

The interview was planned to start at 8 PM ET, but a massive DDOS attack delayed it to around 8:45 PM ET.

It is still not clear where the DDOS attack came from.

We tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today https://t.co/ymqGBFEJX0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Elon’s first question was about the attempted assassination.

Trump responded, “It was not very pleasant.”

Elon Musk grills Trump on the crowd pointing out the shooter for several minutes. Elon finds it very suspicious!

Trump: “It was an act of God. I was very lucky.”

Trump: By the way, We’re going back to Butler.”