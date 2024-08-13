“If I Hadn’t Turned My Head, We’d Be Talking from a Different Place” -ELON-TRUMP INTERVIEW: Elon’s First Question to Trump Is on Attempted Assassination, and Trump’s Historic Response, “Fight! Fight! Fight!…”

by
Donald Trump pumps his fist, shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!…” after the assassination attempt.

Former President Donald Trump held an interview with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for a “major interview” on Monday.

The interview was a groundbreaking conversation between two of the most influential figures of our time.

Trump Crashed X

The interview was planned to start at 8 PM ET, but a massive DDOS attack delayed it to around 8:45 PM ET.

It is still not clear where the DDOS attack came from.

Elon’s first question was about the attempted assassination.

Trump responded, “It was not very pleasant.”

Elon Musk grills Trump on the crowd pointing out the shooter for several minutes. Elon finds it very suspicious!

Trump: “It was an act of God. I was very lucky.”

Trump: By the way, We’re going back to Butler.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 