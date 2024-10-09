‘That Woman, There Is Something Off with Her – Something Way Off” – War Room Guest Host Dr. Peter Navarro Analyses Kamala’s Latest Oddities (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Dr. Peter Navarro was the guest host on the War Room on Wednesday. Peter took some time to discuss Kamala Harris’ poor performance record.

The video opens with a clip of Kamala’s interview with 60 Minutes dodging real answers to questions about illegal aliens with nonsensical answers. Then, a clip of her with Stephen Colbert talking about having a beer. And she wants to lead the free world?

“That woman, there is something off with her as President Trump said. There is something way off,” Navarro said.

Navarro called out Kamala for not holding any press conferences.

“Kamala Harris continues to doggedly refuse to hold even a single press conference. Now she is sitting down to some interviews, but not of what is normally expected of Presidential candidates. She is going to Stephen Colbert. That’s not an interview folks! Colbert, you are not an interview!” Navarro said.

Navarro talked about Kamala’s behavior and how she is heavily scripted while in public.

“For example, Harris’ over scripting and heavy reliance on rehearsed responses may simply be what is a well-traveled technique to manage performance anxiety. Such anxiety would be consistent with Harris’ frequent nervous cackles,” Navarro said.

Navarro also discussed the story of how Harris needed structure and control for even small events. An example he used was a dinner in 2022 with a news mogul in DC.

“Harris was so socially anxious about this dinner, this informal salon style affair with journalists and news makers, that she had her staff organize a highly unusual mock dinner to help her prepare,” Navarro said.

Navarro also said that a strong President needs to be able to respond in dynamic situations. Afterall, real life is not scripted.

“No American President can possibly rely on well-rehearsed scripts, either to interact with world leaders or respond to rapidly moving events. The world is simply too complex for that,” Navarro continued.

“She’d have no idea, no idea, how to handle any of these world leaders. Nor would she be able to readily adapt to the almost daily crisis that come across the President’s desk,” Navarro said.

