ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Fake News ’60 Minutes’ Caught Editing Kamala’s Nonsensical Answer with Previous Soundbite to Make Her Sound Coherent and Normal – VIDEO RELEASED

This is the definition of election interference.

Apparently, Kamala’s interview with 60 Minutes was much worse than we first thought.

Fake news 60 Minutes was caught editing Kamala’s answers to make her sound coherent and normal.

In fact it was so bad that ’60 Minutes’ spliced her nonsensical answer and replaced it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview.

cut Kamala’s nonsense answer on Israel and replaced it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview…

Mixing and matching questions and answers. This isn’t journalism. It’s fraud.

Here is the original 60 Minutes exchange:

Bill Whitaker: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening? Kamala Harris: Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

And here is ’60 Minutes” edited exchange:

Bill Whitaker: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening? Kamala Harris: We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

Well, that confirms it.

You can NEVER trust 60 minutes again to give you not only unbiased news but unedited clips from an interview.

Democrats are running a buffoon who can’t even complete a sentence. Think about that for a minute! You really can’t trust a single thing they tell you.

This is not the first time 60 Minutes cheated and lied to their audience to interfere in an election.

In 2017 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl lectured President Trump and told her audience that Barack Obama never spied on his campaign.

She knew it wasn’t true but lectured President Trump anyway. She has yet to apologize to Americans for her horrible lie.