Weird. Kamala Harris Unveils New Bizarre Accent in Dumpster Fire Interview with Stephen Colbert (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris on the Stephen Colbert show

Kamala Harris appeared on Stephen Colbert’s failing night show Tuesday evening.

Harris is on a last-minute media blitz as her poll numbers tank.

Her “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” appearance was a total dumpster fire.

Harris pulled an Elizabeth Warren and cracked open a beer.

“Would you like to have a beer with me so I can tell people what that’s like?” Stephen Colbert asked Harris. “You asked for Miller High Life.”

Harris replied, “Ok, the last time I had beer was at a baseball game with Doug. *Cheers* hahaha.”

“The champagne of beers!” Harris said cackling.

WATCH:

At one point Kamala Harris unveiled a new bizarre accent.

“Have you no empathy, man? You know? The suffering of other people. Have you no sense of purpose?” Harris said in her new accent as she trashed Trump.

Kamala Harris grew up in Canada. What kind of accent is this?

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

