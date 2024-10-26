WalkAway Campaign Releases Video Featuring Numerous Minority Voices on Leaving the Democratic Party – Including TGP’s Cara Castronuova

The #WalkAway Campaign, the largest national movement of former Democrats, has released a powerful new video showcasing a roundtable discussion among diverse American minorities who have chosen to leave the Democratic Party. The video features candid conversations with members of black, Hispanic, Chinese, and LGBT communities, who express concerns over the party’s association with hatred, division, and an erosion of American values.

#WalkAway Campaign was founded by Brandon Straka in 2018, and has seen hundreds of thousands of disaffected Democrats join the movement, and share video and written testimonials about why they can no longer support the political left.

Joining Straka in the round table discussion are The Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronouva, Marcus Dib, Chris Wright, Melissa Vitelli, Mike Harlow, Arielle Scarcella, and Helen Qiu, sharing their personal stories of political shift, offering insight into why they feel disillusioned with the party. The roundtable reflects the increasing number of minorities reconsidering their political allegiance, citing issues like cultural and economic policies that no longer resonate with their values.

The #WalkAway movement has gained national attention for mobilizing former Democrats who feel that the party no longer represents their interests, and the latest video adds more depth to this ongoing conversation.

This must-see video is expected to spark further debate about the shifting political landscape in America, particularly among traditionally Democratic voter bases.

Watch: