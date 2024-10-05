Victor Reacts: I’m Sorry Our Government Doesn’t Care About You (VIDEO)

by

The Biden/Harris administration has been repeatedly showing that they do not care about the American citizens whose lives were ruined by Hurricane Helene.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

On Friday evening Secretary of State Antony Blinken broke the news on X that the Biden regime is sending $157 million to the people of Lebanon.

In his announcement on Twitter Blinken bragged that the Biden regime is “committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them.”

Earlier today Alejandro Mayorkas warned that there would be a FEMA funding shortfall for the rest of the hurricane season this year.

The Biden regime ran out of FEMA money because they spent it on illegal aliens who entered the US through the open southern border. After FEMA blew $1 BILLION on resettling illegal aliens – they now lack the resources for disaster response.

But somehow, the Biden regime found an extra $157 million to send to Lebanon after Israel bombed the Hezbollah headquarters and killed the terrorist leaders.

These people really don’t care about suffering you. What more evidence do you need?

They really don’t care about Americans.

To the suffering American’s that have had their lives destroyed, I am sorry that our government does not care about you.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

