Biden Regime Gives $157 Million to Lebanon as Flood Victims Continue to Suffer in Southeast US – They Really Don’t Care About You

On Friday evening Secretary of State Antony Blinken broke the news on X that the Biden regime is sending $157 million to the people of Lebanon.

In his announcement on Twitter Blinken bragged that the Biden regime is “committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them.”

The U.S. is at the forefront of humanitarian response to the growing crisis in Lebanon, announcing nearly $157 million in assistance today. We are committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 4, 2024

Earlier today Alejandro Mayorkas warned that there would be a FEMA funding shortfall for the rest of the hurricane season this year.

Via Western Lensman.



The Biden regime ran out of FEMA money because they spent it on illegal aliens who entered the US through the open southern border.

After FEMA blew $1 BILLION on resettling illegal aliens – they now lack the resources for disaster response.

But somehow, the Biden regime found an extra $157 million to send to Lebanon after Isreal bombed the Hezbollah headquarters and killed the terrorist leaders.

These people really don't care about suffering you. What more evidence do you need?

They really don't care about Americans.