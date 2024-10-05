Biden Regime Gives $157 Million to Lebanon as Flood Victims Continue to Suffer in Southeast US – They Really Don’t Care About You

Flood damge following Hurricane Helene in the southern US – screengrab from the News&Observer

On Friday evening Secretary of State Antony Blinken broke the news on X that the Biden regime is sending $157 million to the people of Lebanon.

In his announcement on Twitter Blinken bragged that the Biden regime is “committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them.”

Earlier today Alejandro Mayorkas warned that there would be a FEMA funding shortfall for the rest of the hurricane season this year.

Via Western Lensman.

The Biden regime ran out of FEMA money because they spent it on illegal aliens who entered the US through the open southern border.

After FEMA blew $1 BILLION on resettling illegal aliens – they now lack the resources for disaster response.

Biden-Kamala Regime Burns $1 BILLION in FEMA Funds to Resettle Illegal Immigrants — FEMA Now Lacks Resources for Disaster Response!

But somehow, the Biden regime found an extra $157 million to send to Lebanon after Isreal bombed the Hezbollah headquarters and killed the terrorist leaders.

These people really don't care about suffering you. What more evidence do you need?

They really don't care about Americans.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

