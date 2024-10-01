Victor Reacts: The American People Deserve Better (VIDEO)

The American people deserve better than the response of Kamala Harris and what’s left of Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Joe Biden sat at the White House and Kamala Harris made a fake phone call to pretend like she was doing something and cared about suffering Americans.

As TGP reported earlier — Kamala Harris posted a photo on her X profile on Sunday where she pretended to be on the phone with FEMA discussing the damages from Hurricane Helene in the southern US.

Kamala promises in her tweet, “Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.”

The tweet was seen by 2.4 million Americans.

There’s only one major problem with the tweet.

Her earphones are not connected to her phone. She’s not listening to anyone.

This was all another pathetic photo-op!