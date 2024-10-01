THOUSANDS CHEER TRUMP as He Assists with Hurricane Relief Efforts in Georgia – While Kamala Makes Fake Phone Call (VIDEO)

THOUSANDS of supporters turned out Monday to cheer President Trump as he assisted with Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Georgia.

The massive crowd cheered as President Trump came out to shake hands with Georgia supporters and hurricane victims.

Via the Trump Team on TikTok.



Thousands of Trump supporters lined the streets to see President Trump in Valdosta, Georgia.

BREAKING: Thousands of Georgians filled the streets to welcome and thank Trump for visiting them during this devastating time Trump's presence will uplift all of them, especially considering there's no help from the federal government.

pic.twitter.com/KfWhCFFRn5 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 30, 2024

Trump came to Georgia with truckloads of supplies.



Meanwhile, Joe Biden sat at the White House and Kamala Harris made a fake phone call to pretend like she was doing something and cared about suffering Americans.

As TGP reported earlier — Kamala Harris posted a photo on her X profile on Sunday where she pretended to be on the phone with FEMA discussing the damages from Hurricane Helene in the southern US.

Kamala promises in her tweet, “Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.”

The tweet was seen by 2.4 million Americans.

There’s only one major problem with the tweet.

Her earphones are not connected to her phone. She’s not listening to anyone.

This was all another pathetic photo-op!

She pretends to care about the suffering Americans – but it was all staged!

Karli Bonne posted this on Monday.