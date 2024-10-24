President Trump Slams ‘Comrade’ Kamala and ‘Low Life’ John Kelly’s Disgusting ‘Hitler’ Allegations as Desperate Election Ploy Just 2 Weeks Before Voting

With just 12 days left before Election Day, the Democrats and their allies are pulling out all the stops, launching baseless attacks to smear President Trump.

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris pushed a tired, debunked hoax published by The Atlantic, being owned by a Kamala’s personal friend Laurene Powell Jobs.

Harris seized upon a claim from Trump’s former Chief of Staff, John Kelly, who conveniently “remembered” just in time for the election that Trump allegedly praised Adolf Hitler—an absurd and false claim.

This latest smear came as part of a coordinated effort by Harris and the Democrats, desperate to shift the narrative away from their failing policies and lackluster campaign.

Kamala Harris, who continues to struggle in the polls, took the discredited claims made by Jeffrey Goldberg’s Atlantic article—written by the same author who helped lead the charge into the Iraq War—and ran with it during the emergency press conference.

In her statement, Harris pushed the already disproven narrative that Trump disrespected the military and praised Adolf Hitler, calling it “deeply troubling” and labeling Trump as a “fascist.”

She even went as far as to claim that Trump wants a military “loyal to him” and that he seeks “unchecked power.”

But the facts don’t support Harris’s extreme rhetoric.

Multiple sources have come forward to expose the lies behind the Atlantic’s story, and not even Trump-hating former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper can back up Kelly’s allegations.

When asked if he ever heard Trump use similar derogatory language about the military, Esper responded, “No, not along the lines that John Kelly and others have outlined.”

President Trump and his team wasted no time in responding to this latest attack.

Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, blasted Kamala Harris for her reckless rhetoric, holding her personally accountable for escalating political violence.

“Kamala Harris is a stone-cold loser who is increasingly desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles. That is why she continues to peddle outright lies and falsehoods that are easily disproven. The fact is that Kamala’s dangerous rhetoric is directly to blame for the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump and she continues to stoke the flames of violence all in the name of politics. She is despicable and her grotesque behavior proves she is wholly unfit for office.”

In his fiery statement, President Trump called out both Harris and John Kelly for their blatant dishonesty.

“Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly, especially after stealing the Race from Crooked Joe Biden, so now she is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind. She is a Threat to Democracy, and not fit to be President of the United States — And her Polling so indicates!”

But Trump saved some of his most biting words for John Kelly, whom he described as a “low life” and a “degenerate” driven by “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

"Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred! This guy had two qualities, which don't work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time! The story about the Soldiers was A LIE, as are numerous other stories he told. Even though I shouldn't be wasting my time with him, I always feel it's necessary to hit back in pursuit of THE TRUTH. John Kelly is a LOWLIFE, and a bad General, whose advice in the White House I no longer sought, and told him to MOVE ON! His wife once told me, at Camp David, John admires you tremendously, and when he leaves the Military, he will only speak well of you. I said, Thank you!"