HERE WE GO: The Guardian Drops Hit Piece Alleging Trump Groped Model (Who Became an Activist For Obama) at Trump Tower 31 Years Ago (VIDEO)

Another fake news hit piece has dropped on Trump with less than two weeks to go until Election Day.

The media is desperate.

Kamala Harris is desperate.

The Guardian is now reporting that Trump groped a model 31 years ago at Trump Tower after the smear campaign from The Atlantic accusing Trump of praising Hitler didn’t work.

A model named Stacey Williams (who became an activist for Obama) claimed Trump groped her breasts in early winter 1993 at Trump Tower as part of a “twisted game.”

“Moments after they arrived, she alleges, Trump greeted Williams, pulled her toward him and started groping her. She said he put his hands “all over my breasts” as well as her waist and her buttocks. She said she froze because she was “deeply confused” about what was happening. At the same time, she said she believed she saw the two men smiling at each other,” The Guardian reported.

Stacey Williams claimed she met Trump through Jeffrey Epstein in 1993.

“I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat,” Williams said in an interview with the Guardian.

The Guardian reported:

A former model who says she met Donald Trump through the late sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein has accused the former president of groping and sexually touching her in an incident in Trump Tower in 1993, in what she believed was a “twisted game” between the two men. Stacey Williams, who worked as a professional model in the 1990s, said she first met Trump in 1992 at a Christmas party after being introduced to him by Epstein, who she believed was a good friend of the then New York real estate developer. Williams said Epstein was interested in her and the two casually dated for a period of a few months. “It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Williams said. The alleged groping occurred some months later, in the late winter or early spring of 1993, when Epstein suggested during a walk they were on that he and Williams stop by to visit Trump at Trump Tower. Epstein was later convicted on sex offenses and killed himself in prison in 2019.

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the latest smear campaign against Trump.

“These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign,” Karoline Leavitt told The Guardian.