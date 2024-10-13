UFC CEO Dana White Says Recent Kamala Harris Interview Should “Scare the Sh** Out of” Everyone

Following Kamala Harris’ recent bizarre appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” UFC CEO Dana White said Harris’ inability to “put a sentence together” should “scare the sh** out of” everyone.

During her appearance, Colbert asked Harris if she would do anything differently than President Biden, and she delivered another of her word salads in response.

Harris responded, in one of her many different accents, “Well, I mean, I’m obviously not Joe Biden. I know.”

“And so that would be one change in terms of… But also, I think it’s important to say with, you know, 28 Days to Go, I’m not Donald Trump.”

“And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, where I could be elected president, it is about, frankly, I love the American people and I believe in our country.”

Colbert asks Kamala what she would do differently than Joe Biden (the second time she has been asked this question today). She responds by whipping up a truly epic 60 second word salad that does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/6buNheLitS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

White, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, weighed in on the bizarre spectacle.

He shared on X, “I don’t like to post a lot of political content, but this clip should scare EVERYONE.”

“She is the sitting VP and running for President of the United States. She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her head.”

“This election is very important and this along with the many other clips of her attempting to answer questions should SCARE THE SHIT OUT OF YOU!!!”